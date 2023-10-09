Alpinestars Presents Hyde XT Stretch Drystar XF Jacket For Cooler Weather

It’s officially fall in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere. With cooler weather here for the next few months, and things expected to get even colder, it can be tiring to even think about hitting the road on two wheels. More layers usually means heavier gear, which also means more struggling to gear up, as well as a bulky feeling when riding your bike.

Luckily, lots of gear and equipment manufacturers have already released new products in time for the cool weather. Alpinestars, for example, has released its newest jacket called the Hyde XT Stretch Drystar XF. Pretty much everything you need to know about this jacket can be found in its name, but let’s take a closer look at this mid-season jacket, and how, as Alpinestars claims, it manages to keep itself lightweight and comfy, while at the same time capable of keeping you warm and safe in cooler temperatures.

On the outside, the Hyde XT Stretch is constructed out of a single-layer of stretchy reinforced canvas. Abrasion resistance comes from the use of Nylon Ripstop fabric on the arms. On top of that – or should I say, beneath it – we find a Nucleon Flex Plus armored mesh jacket that incorporates protectors for the shoulders and elbows. This means that the Hyde XT Stretch is not only abrasion-resistant, but impact resistant, as well. As a result, the external jacket is PPE certified according to the EN 17092-5:2020 class B standard, while the internal armored jacket conforms with the EN 17092-6:2020 class C standard.

On the inside, we find a breathable yet waterproof Drystar XF Laminated Membrane layer, designed to keep riders dry in the event they find themselves caught in a rain shower, and warm from wind chill on cold days. Conversely, should temps rise, there are numerous ventilation zips that can be easily toggled to allow air to flow through the jacket.

Alpinestars offers the new Hyde XT Stretch Drystar XF in a wide range of sizes from S to 4XL, and in colors consisting of all black and beige / black. It’s also worth noting that the jacket is compatible with Alpinestars’ Tech-Air 5 airbag system for even more safety. The price? $449.95 USD on Alpinestars’ official website.