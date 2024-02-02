Nolan Has A New Modular Touring Helmet Called The N120-1

Italian helmet specialist Nolan has a wide selection of helmets in its collection. From sporty street helmets to modular touring lids to go-anywhere ADV helmets, Nolan caters to all disciplines of riding. For the 2024 riding season, it presents its newest modular helmet, the N120-1, the first helmet in its lineup to feature flip-back technology.

The popularity of modular helmets is largely due to their convenience. The fact that you’re able to open the chinbar essentially means that you’ve got two helmets in one – a full-face and a three-quarters helmet. Helmets like the new Nolan N120-1 take this a step further as the flip-back chin bar ensures optimal balance regardless of the configuration you choose.

The Nolan N120-1 is the brand's first helmet to feature flip-back technology.

When it comes to the detailed specs of the new helmet, Nolan provides us with a laundry list of information, so let’s go through them and pinpoint what they mean in the real world. For starters, the helmet’s shell is made out of Nolan’s proprietary polycarbonate material called Lexan. The chinbar is easily actuated with Nolan’s Chin Guard Opening System, allowing you to actuate the helmet from closed and opened configurations with just one hand.

As we move to the inside of the helmet, Nolan provides a drop-down sunscreen with an automatic retract function for added convenience. The new helmet also incorporates Nolan’s LPC, or Liner Positioning Control, allowing you to fine-tune the liner’s fit for a more personalized and comfortable experience. The EPS foam has cutouts for eyewear users, and the inner liner is made out of eco-friendly fabrics that Nolan says prioritize sustainability and “contribute to a greener environment.”

The Nolan N120-1 benefits from dual P/J homologation. The Nolan N120-1 is offered in a wide selection of graphic designs.

When it comes to amenities and tech integration, the Nolan N120-1 is designed to be compatible with Nolan’s proprietary N-Com communicator. If you’re a user of any other comms system, say Cardo or Sena, you may be able to mount your communicators as the side of the N120-1 seems smooth enough to accommodate third-party communicators. Last but not least, the new Nolan N120-1 is compliant with the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard.

On Nolan’s European website, the N120-1 is offered in a wide selection of graphic designs, with a total of eight to choose from. Thanks to its P/J homologation, it’s certified safe to use in both the open and closed positions, and Nolan has two shell sizes spread across eight sizes ranging from XXS to XXXL.