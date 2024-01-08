Nolan Goes Sporty With New N60-6 Sport Full-Face Helmet

Italian helmet brand Nolan has been around for quite some time now, and has always been about offering value-for-money lids that offer premium features and world-class protection. For sporty street riders, Nolan currently offers the N60-6, a full-face lid that first hit the market in 2022, marking the brand’s entry into the ECE R22.06 safety standard.

With 2024 here, and the riding season just around the corner, Nolan has unveiled its newest addition to the N60-6 range called the Sport. As you could probably guess from the name, the N60-6 Sport is a sportier take on the N60-6, as evidenced by aesthetic additions, most notable of which is the large spoiler at the rear. Beneath the surface, however, the race-inspired helmet isn’t one designed for the track, but rather, one that’s ideal for the street.

In terms of its construction, the Nolan N60-6 features the brand’s signature Lexan polycarbonate shell, which in reality, is just a fancy way of calling a plastic shell. It does, however, make up for this basic setup with a myriad of features, not least of which is an UltraWide anti-scratch visor. Nolan throws in a Pinlock anti-fog film, as well as a retractable VPS sun visor for sunny days. To keep your head cool in warm weather, the N60-6 Sport, like the standard N60-6, boasts the Airbooster Technology ventilation system that makes use of large air intakes up front, and extractors at the rear situated underneath the spoiler.

As we move over to the inside of the helmet, we find a Clima Comfort antibacterial liner made up of removable cheek pads and crown. The EPS foam has also been designed to accommodate glasses, and an anti-swirl bib adds to the quietness of the helmet. As mentioned earlier, the N60-6 Sport isn’t in fact a race-replica helmet, but rather a street helmet, and this is evidenced by the use of a micrometric quick-release buckle, rather than a double-D setup.

When it comes to pricing and availability, you’re going to want to consult with your nearest gear retailer, as pricing may vary per region. In Europe, however, the new helmet starts at 249.99 euros, or about $274 USD. Like most helmets, fancy graphic options command a premium, with the top-range model retailing for 279.99 euros, or about $306 USD. Furthermore, the fact that this new helmet conforms to ECE R22.06 standards means it comes in optimized sizes. Here, Nolan offers a wide selection, with sizes ranging from 2XS all the way to 3XL.