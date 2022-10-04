Whenever the term modular helmet comes up, an image of a sport-touring or adventure-touring lid probably comes to mind. Over time, the flip-up face shield and chin bar have become the defining feature of the category, but Nolan takes modularity to another level with its N30-4 helmet.

The new modular system includes N30-4 T, TP, VP, and XP variants. Nolan bases the range on the T trim’s jet helmet construction. The Italian firm molds the N30-4's round shell out of Lexan polycarbonate and lines the lid with a removable Clima Comfort interior. Nolan’s Extreme Ventilation System (EVS) lives up to expectations with three generous air inlets at the crown and five oversized honeycomb extraction zones at the rear.

The micrometric buckle offers both safety and convenience, and Nolan’s efforts result in an ECE 22.06 J approval for the T variant and ECE 22.06 certification for the TP, VP, and XP configurations.

Those that require more protection than a jet helmet can opt for the chin bar-equipped models. The N30-4 VP adds an anti-scratch, Pinlock-ready visor for an ADV look while the XP version accommodates motocross goggles and adopts a removable off-road peak. The TP retains the T’s drop-down visor but adds a chin bar for extra protection.

Due to the different layouts, the N30-4 T retails 229.99 ($230 USD) while TP and the VP go up to €279.99 ($280 USD). The XP sits at the top of the range with a €289.99 ($290 USD) price tag. Nolan offers each helmet in sizes 2XS through 2XL, and each configuration comes in an assortment of colors and graphics.

We may associate modular helmets with touring motorcycles, but Nolan’s new N30-4 range proves that true modular lids can adapt to scooter riders, off-roaders, adventurers, and commuters.