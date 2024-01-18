Check Out Nishua’s New NTX-4 Evo Touring Helmet

European motorcycle gear and apparel distributor Louis Moto has a wide selection of products from some of the industry’s most trusted brands. While branded products from mainstream names like Arai, Shoei, and Shark indeed carry a premium, Louis also caters to beginner riders and folks on tighter budgets with its own in-house brands. Built to industry standards and conforming to safety regulations, these products provide affordable alternatives, making motorcycling more accessible to a wider audience.

Nishua is one such brand specializing in helmets, and it opened doors to lots of riders looking to save some money on gear without compromising safety. At present, all its helmets are ECE 22.06-certified, with its newest offering, the NTX-4 Evo, catering to street riders looking for touring amenities. Its exterior design is sporty, streamlined, and fairly neutral. This means that it’s suitable for all sorts of bikes – from sportbikes to naked streetfighters, and even tourers and ADVs. On top of that, it’s made out of fiberglass, which is known to be better at absorbing and dissipating impacts than a standard thermoplastic shell. In compliance with ECE standards, the shell comes in two sizes, spread across a total of six sizes.

On the inside, the helmet offers a multi-density EPS foam liner, as well as a completely removable and washable inner liner. Nishua incorporates cutouts for glasses wearers, as well as a handy drop-down visor to keep the sun out of your eyes. The large clear visor is equipped with a Pinlock anti-fog lens for all-weather visibility, while a quick-release mechanism facilitates quick and easy visor changes without the need of any tools.

On the comfort side of the equation, the NTX-4 Evo gets lots of air intakes up front, with an air inlet on the chinbar, as well as another one on the top of the head. Meanwhile, a heat extractor at the rear ensures adequate airflow, and an anti-swirl bib keeps things quiet while moving at speed. The helmet is secured via a quick-release micrometric buckle for quick and easy wearing and removal.

On Louis Moto’s website, the Nishua NTX-4 Evo is offered in one plain black colorway and three graphic options. It comes in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL, and carries a starting price of 229.99 euros, or about $250 USD – pretty good value for money considering the safety features and convenient amenities.