Peugeot Motocycles, a completely separate entity from the French car manufacturer, is a brand that’s been making headlines quite a bit in recent years. The company was recently acquired by German holding company Mutares, and since then, has embarked on quite an aggressive expansion.

In Europe, Peugeot’s offerings encompass commuter scooters like the Django, as well as three-wheeled scooters like the Metropolis. More recently, the company expanded into the premium segment with an adventure maxi-scooter called the XP400, and a sporty, beginner-friendly naked bike called the PM01.

And it seems that the company’s innovations aren't slowing down anytime soon with the unveiling of its newest concept called the SPx.

The Peugeot SPx Concept draws inspiration from the 103 from 1971.

Digging deep into the company’s history, the SPx finds its roots in 1971 with the Peugeot 103 moped. Back then, the 103 was seen as more than just a means of mobility, embodying values like freedom and independence.

The 103 offered common folk an easily attainable means of getting around, freeing them from France’s poorly developed public transport system at the time.

The Peugeot SPx concept

Now, more than half a century later, the SPx embodies the same concept as the moped that started it all. But people of the modern era have different values and priorities, and this is evident in the SPx’s design.

Peugeot says that minimalism, sustainability, and social responsibility are at the core of the new machine, so it’s obvious that the SPx is electric. It’s also lightweight with a monocoque aluminum frame. The entire package looks futuristic, further accentuated by a cantilever-style front fork and a single-sided swingarm.

As of this writing, Peugeot has yet to disclose any performance and tech figures of the SPx. But judging from the way they describe it, plus the fact that they leverage heavily on the heritage of the classic Peugeot 103, chances are it’ll be a 125cc-equivalent at most.

A lot of the electric innovations we’ve been seeing recently have been taking the form of small and compact commuters, as high-performance options remain few and far between in contrast to their compact siblings. It seems that manufacturers have been taking a step back in terms of performance, especially when it comes to electric motorcycles and scooters, as a lot of them target beginners and commuters.

As enthusiasts, we long for high-performance offerings that put excitement and enjoyment above all else. However, the fact remains that a lot of riders aren’t enthusiasts, but rather, folks looking to commute from A to B in comfort and safety.

At the end of the day, more options mean more people on two wheels. And that’s always a good thing.