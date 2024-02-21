Trek has always been a big name in the cycling industry, and has been a pioneer of innovation for decades now. With the uptick in cycling now being felt all over the world, there’s no surprise that Trek, along with a multitude of other big-name bike brands, has embraced the e-bike trend with open arms: there are a staggering 91 models on its site right now. And that's soon to be 92 with the all-new FX+ 2.

The FX+ 2 is a lightweight, no-frills urban e-bike targeted at the entry-level space and ideal for both commuters as well as the e-bike curious—that’s to say, folks who are interested in e-bikes but not willing to dump piles of cash on one.

But the FX+ 2 isn't skimping on anything and is designed to be versatile, easy to ride, and loaded with tried and tested tech.

The Trek FX+ 2 can be fitted with all sorts of accessories.

To make fitment easy, the Trek FX+ 2 offers multiple frame sizes to choose from depending on your height, and takes this a step further by being offered in both step-through and step-over frame configurations.

This means that shorter riders can opt for the step-through frame and step into the bike, while taller riders and folks looking for a sportier ride can get the step-over version. Regardless of the configuration, Trek says that the FX+ 2 weighs just 17 kilos or about 37 pounds.

On the performance side of the story, the bicycle relies on Taiwanese e-bike powertrain specialist Hyena for its power, with a rear hub-mounted motor pumping out a decent 40 Nm (29.5 pound-feet) of torque, which is enough to flatten moderately steep hills. The motor draws power from a 250-watt-hour battery pack that’s integrated into the downtube, and said battery offers a claimed 56 kilometers (35 miles) of range on a single charge. Actual range will obviously vary on things like terrain, elevation gain, and rider habits.

Other techie features include Bluetooth smartphone pairing that unlocks access to the Trek Central mobile app, where riders can monitor vital ride stats, as well as fine tune adjustments to the motor. Assist settings can also be toggled on the fly thanks to Hyena’s LED multi-control unit.

As for the components that make this bike a bike, it’s rocking a Shimano Altus nine-speed drivetrain, as well as Promax F1 DSK-927 hydraulic disc brakes with 160-millimeter rotors.

The Trek FX+ 2 is powered by a hub motor from Hyena.

Out of the box, the Trek FX+ 2 comes equipped with a rear luggage rack. Apart from simply strapping on cargo and other stuff, it’s compatible with the MIK luggage system, allowing a wide range of accessories to be installed with a simple click-in-place quick-release mechanism.

At present, the FX+ 2 is offered at the discounted price of $1,999 USD on Trek’s official US website. It’s quite a good deal, as the standard price is $2,499 USD. So if you’re looking to get in on the e-bike fun this year, the Trek FX+ 2 is not a bad place to start.