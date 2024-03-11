There's no doubt Moto Guzzi is once again gaining popularity—you might even go as far as to say the brand is having a resurgence. In 2023, the manufacturer had its best-ever first quarter, and sales volumes were up by 30%. Now, a new generation of riders get to fall for the iconic style you can only get with a transverse 90-degree V-twin engine.

Capitalizing on the company's newfound interest in, Moto Guzzi created the Moto Guzzi Experience in North America. There are four blockbuster routes included in the experience and a range of models to ride. The editors here at RideApart also weigh in on what routes we'd like to see included for 2025.

The Bikes and Routes

Participants who wish to rent can choose from the new Moto Guzzi Stelvio, V100 Mandello, and V85. But if you already own a Moto Guzzi, ride that and join fellow lovers of the Italian brand on some of the most iconic highways in the USA.

Rocky Mountains

The first experience is a 3-day ride through the Rocky Mountains from June 5-9th. Riders will traverse winding mountain passes throughout Northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado. If this sounds like your ride, you can pick up tickets here.

Pacific Northwest

If a rugged landscape sounds more like your type of vista, the second experience, exploring the terrain of the Pacific Northwest, could be for you. This route encompasses the forests and mountains of Oregon's Cascade region and the Blue Mountains. The 5-day ride takes place from July 15-21st, and you can get your tickets here.

Yellowstone

The Yellowstone experience might be the most diverse on this list, as you'll embark on a journey inside Yellowstone National Park. So if geysers, hot springs, and wildlife sprinkled along a route with the backdrop of the northern Rocky Mountains sounds like your kind of tour, pick up your ticket here. The 4-day ride takes place from July 31st to August 5th.

Smokey Mountains

The final trip is for those who want to experience one of the most technical and exciting motorcycling roads the US has to offer. The Smokey Mountains experience encompasses the famous Tail of the Dragon, taking riders back and forth between Eastern Tennessee and North Carolina and around some of the best roads in the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains. The 4-day trip takes place from September 11-16th, and you can pick up your tickets here.

RideApart's Top Picks

Hats off to Moto Guzzi for its selection of routes. If you had the time, money, and motivation to hit all four of these experiences, you could say with confidence that you've seen and ridden some of the best the US has to offer. But not everything.

The editors here at RideApart share some of the routes they think should make it onto the list, and since this is a North American experience, I think it should include more of North America, hence the last entry.

RideApart's Executive Editor, Jonathon Klein, had this to say,

I'd love to see the Trans-Canada Highway added. I drove it ages ago on a press trip and the winding road was beyond brilliant. Mountains, lakes, streams, and old-growth pine forests encircle you out in the middle of nowhere. It's lovely and quiet, and a ride through here would be magical.

Our Managing Editor, Janaki Jitchotvisut, said,

The Rim of the World Scenic Byway gives you truly epic views of the San Bernardino Mountains and isn't generally as crowded as Highway One.

Not to be pedantic, but it's called the "Moto Guzzi Experience North America", and Mexico is in North America, which is where I happen to live.

I'd take the Moto Guzzi experience south of the border. Depart from San Diego and take Highway 1 to Ensenada before taking Highway 3 to La Paz. This trip encompasses winding roads with bright blue horizons as you ride parallel to both the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California. Enjoy the fish tacos and ride through the 150-plus wineries in the region.

Now it's time for you to let us know what routes you'd like to see included in the Moto Guzzi Experience.