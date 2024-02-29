It's February 29, 2024. Because it's a leap year, February gets one more day for Harley-Davidson to prep what it's bringing to Daytona Bike Week in 2024. It's also the day that the Motor Company chose to show off what it's bringing to the party, since DBW kicks off tomorrow.

Headlining this year's offerings is the latest member of the Icons Collection. It's the limited-edition 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival, crafted to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Harley's Hydra-Glide front suspension. This is the fourth bike in the Harley Icons collection, and it's finished in a Redline Red and Birch White paint scheme that pays homage to the design found on the original 1956 bikes.

It's all about the details on this bike, with plenty of chrome on the air cleaner cover, laced wheels, front and rear fender trim, engine guard, and more. A fringed leather solo saddle with white seam piping and red contrast stitching really sets the cockpit off. Leather and vinyl saddlebags both complete the look and also add a touch of practicality for long journeys.

While the styling is all a throwback, the engine is the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin, offering thoroughly modern Harley performance characteristics. It comes from the factory outfitted with a Screamin' Eagle High-Flow air cleaner, but is ready to accept even more Screamin' Eagle modifications if the owner chooses.

Get the RideApart Newsletter Sign Up Today

What's A Party Without Friends?

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival is rolling to Daytona Bike Week with a posse. What are we talking about? In addition to sending its latest Icon Collection bike to the festivities, Harley is also showing off its three Tobacco Fade Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection bikes as well. You'll find a Low Rider ST, Ultra Limited, and Tri Glide Ultra all finished in the Tobacco Fade paint scheme if you're attending DBW in 2024.

Pricing And Availability

Gallery: 2024 Harley-Davidson Icons and Enthusiast Motorcycle Collections

30 Photos

In addition to being able to take a good look at the 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival at Daytona Bike Week, interested parties can also place orders immediately at their local authorized Harley-Davidson dealer.

Each Hydra-Glide Revival is individually numbered, and only 1,750 units will ever be made. Pricing and availability may vary by geographic region, but in the US, the MSRP starts at $24,999.

For riders who are more interested in the 2024 Tobacco Fade Enthusiast Collection, here's the pricing information on those three bikes:

Model US MSRP 2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST $25,299 (that's $23,399 for the regular Low Rider ST plus another $1,900 for the Tobacco Fade paint) 2024 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited $35,399 ($32,499 for the bike plus $2,900 for the Tobacco Fade paint) 2024 Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide Ultra $41,999 ($37,999 for the bike plus $4,000 for the Tobacco Fade paint)

Are you excited about the Hydra-Glide Revival or the Tobacco Fade collection? Let us know in the comments!