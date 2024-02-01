India is home to quite a lot of innovation in the automotive and motorcycle industries, especially when it comes to EVs. Recent years have seen a dramatic change in India’s urban mobility landscape, with more and more commuters and enthusiasts alike embracing electric alternatives to gas-powered machines.

This is especially true in the two-wheeler space, where lots of people gravitate towards electric two-wheelers thanks to their accessibility and affordability. Speaking of which, Indian e-mobility company Revolt Motors wants to make its products more accessible to a wider audience, and so it has released the new RV400 BRZ, the most affordable model in its lineup priced at just Rs 137,950, or about $1,662 USD. For reference, the most premium RV400 Limited Edition retails for Rs 147,950, or about $1,783 USD.

Revolt RV400 BRZ in Rebel Red Revolt RV400 BRZ in Lunar Green

The new RV400 BRZ is a variant of the brand’s RV400 range of electric motorcycles, and so it shares the same technical foundations as its more expensive siblings. Chief of which are its battery and motor, a 3.24-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a 5-kilowatt motor, respectively. With about as much power as a 125cc scooter, the RV400 has a top speed of 85 kilometers per hour (54 miles per hour), and a respectable single-charge range of 150 kilometers (94 miles) on Eco mode. It must be noted that claimed range figures drop substantially in higher power modes, with 100 kilometers (62 miles) in Normal mode, and 80 kilometers (50 miles) in Sport mode.

Revolt RV400 BRZ in Dark Silver Revolt RV400 BRZ in Cosmic Black Revolt RV400 BRZ in Pacific Blue

On the feature front, the RV400 BRZ misses out on some of the premium technology of its bigger siblings. With no smartphone connectivity and keyless ignition, riders won’t get access to the Revolt mobile app and extensive ride data. Nevertheless, they do get the bare essentials consisting of regenerative braking, a combined braking system (CBS), and sidestand motor cutoff for extra safety. There’s also a fully digital instrument cluster displaying speed, battery life, and ride mode. Lastly, Revolt claims a charge time of 4.5 hours from zero to full and three hours from zero to 75 percent.

From a styling perspective, the Revolt RV400 BRZ retains its sporty, naked bike styling. It comes in five colors consisting of Lunar Green, Pacific Blue, Dark Silver, Rebel Red, and Cosmic Black.