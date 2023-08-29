India's Revolt Motors Launches New RV400 Stealth Black Edition

Electric motorcycles continue to gain momentum in the Asian market, particularly in India, where practical and affordable mobility is essential. Over the course of the past few years, we've seen several new electric two-wheelers hit the market, most of which take the form of utilitarian scooters.

There are, however, a few electric two-wheelers that challenge the norm, offering sporty and dynamic styling. A good example of this comes from Indian EV manufacturer Revolt, and its RV400 electric motorcycle. Boasting the styling of a sporty naked bike, the RV400 has just been launched in a special edition Stealth Black colorway to celebrate the brand's sixth anniversary.

As the name suggests, the Stealth Black edition of the Revolt RV400 features blacked out bodywork giving the bike a sleek and elegant look. Up front, a set of gold inverted forks provide a sharp, eye-catching contrast. Meanwhile, an aggressively styled LED headlight gives the bike a thoroughly modern aesthetic. As for the bike's bodywork, it gets angular panels up front which conceal the battery, giving the bike a stance like that of a naked sportbike.

On the performance side of the equation, the Revolt RV400 Stealth Black edition retains the same features as that of the standard model. It's powered by a mid-mounted electric motor with a continuous power output of about four horsepower (three kilowatts), translating into an easygoing ride that's ideal for the urban jungle. The battery consists of a 3.24 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion unit, and provides a claimed range of 97.5 miles (156 kilometers) on a single charge.

The Revolt RV400 is underpinned by standard technology for the segment. As mentioned earlier, it received inverted front forks in a gold finish. The rear suspension is handled by a preload-adjustable monoshock. Lastly, the bike comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes.

When it comes to pricing and availability, Revolt is offering the RV400 Stealth Black for a retail price of Rs 117,000, or about $1,416 USD. Bookings for the new electric motorcycle are now open, and can be made either online, or at any Revolt Motors dealership.