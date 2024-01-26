What Do You Think Of Segway-Ninebot’s New Xyber Moto-Inspired E-Bike?

Segway-Ninebot is one of the leading players in the e-mobility space, and demonstrates dominance thanks to its wide selection of products in its lineup. In the entry-level side of the story, Segway-Ninebot has a bunch of affordable electric scooters under a variety of brand names, Xiaomi included. Meanwhile, the brand also has a bunch of other electric stuff such as bigger and faster scooters, e-bikes, and even an electric go kart.

At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) lots of electric mobility players showcased their latest innovations for the world to see. Segway-Ninebot was no different. One of its new products called the Xyber attracted quite a lot of attention, specifically because of its motorcycle-inspired styling and powerful electric motor. Indeed, moto-style e-bikes are nothing new, as we’ve seen quite a bunch of them from other manufacturers like Niu and Super73.

Segway-Ninebot, however, ascertains that the Xyber is different from all other e-bikes out there. For starters, it claims an insane amount of torque, with 175 Nm (130 pound-feet) of torque on tap. This offers an exhilarating zero to 20-mile-per-hour acceleration time of just 2.5 seconds, which is by no means quick for a motorbike, but pretty darn fast for an e-bike. As for the battery, it gets two 1,440-watt-hour packs, offering up to 95 miles of range on a single charge. The bike also gets a beefy front suspension fork with 120 millimeters of travel for extra comfort and improved off-road performance.

With all those specs on the table, it’s obvious that this thing is an electric motorcycle, right? However, Segway-Ninebot decided to slap on a set of standard bike pedals and a chain. That means you could ride this two-wheeler like you would any other bicycle. Judging from the images, it even looks like it’s equipped with a standard bicycle drivetrain, derailleur gears and all. Nevertheless, it gets a twist-throttle for a simulated motorbike experience without the need for you to pedal along.

As of this writing, Segway-Ninebot has yet to announce pricing and availability of its new Xyber e-bike. Other specs such as top speed and optional extras have also yet to be revealed. What we do know is that the bike will feature a whole suite of techie features such as a digital dashboard, Bluetooth connectivity, and even a fancy Active Scene Perception feature that tailors lighting and power delivery based on the terrain. The large digital display is mounted atop the handlebars, like that of a motorcycle, and keeps the rider informed of pertinent ride data at all times.