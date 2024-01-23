Ola Electric Rolls Out New MoveOS 4 Update For S1 Scooters

It goes without saying that electric mobility embraces modern technology on a whole new level. Today’s high-tech e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-motos all come with tons of tech features that blur the lines between mobility and IoT. Ola Electric, one of India’s leading e-mobility innovators, has just launched an update called MoveOS 4 that truly raises the bar when it comes to the capability of its two-wheelers.

MoveOS was initially unveiled in 2023, and was designed to be compatible with the brand’s main offerings: the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1X. Back then, the company conducted beta testing on more than 50,000 users before the final release of the software. Now launched to all S1 scooter users mentioned above, the MoveOS 4 update brings tons of new functionality and features to Ola’s already impressive scooters. Let’s take a closer look.

According to Ola Electric, MoveOS 4 brings forth more than a hundred new features, chief of which is a revamped user interface that allows users to quickly access and select frequently used features without leaving the navigation screen. The scooters now come with dedicated Ola Maps offering enhanced security services such as “Find My Scooter,” as well as the ability to share your location via the app. The new system also allows customizable travel experiences, catering to individual needs and preferences.

Apart from the revamped user interface and enhanced security, MoveOS 4 also gives users a more automated experience thanks to AI-powered Indicator Control. This means that riders get the luxury of hill descent control, cruise control, and even tip over and fall alerts for added peace of mind. Other features include geofencing and time-fencing parameters, as well as hill hold control, proximity unlock, biometric lock, and passcode recovery.

For folks with multiple Ola scooters, say those who use them for business, or share multiple scooters among family members, there’s a new “Garage Mode” baked into the system. Here, users can manage multiple scooters via the Ola app, where metrics such as charging time predictions and regen stats allow owners to optimize their scooters’ performance. Additional features include “Care Mood” which displays savings and emissions reductions, as well as “Concert Mode” which turns your e-scooter into a rolling juke box with matching strobe lights. Lastly, Ride Journal keeps track of pertinent ride data and presents it to you in an easy-to-read format via tha smartphone app.

With all these new features, Ola Electric’s S1 scooter is said to be the most technologically advanced and feature-packed EV offering in its class. For reference, the Ola S1 X starts at Rs 89,999, or about $1,083 USD, while the top-range S1 Pro retails for Rs 147,000, or about $1,768 USD.