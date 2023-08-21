Take A Look At Ola Electric's New S1 Pro Gen 2 And S1X Electric Scooters

Ola Electric is regarded as a major player in the EV sector in India. Playing a big role in pioneering the mass adoption of electric mobility, the brand continues to blaze a trail with the launch of new models built atop the S1 electric scooter platform. On August 15, 2023, during Ola's Customer Day, the brand showcased its plans for the future, including four new electric motorcycles which we discussed in a previous story.

New Ola S1X Electric Scooters.

Much more immediate additions to Ola's lineup were also introduced, and we can expect to see them on Indian roads very soon. To broaden the offerings under the S1 electric scooter lineup, Ola has released the S1 Pro Gen 2. The premium electric scooter boasts impressive performance and range, as well as a slew of upmarket tech, and is priced at Rs 147,499, or about $1,773 USD. It incorporates practical features such as a flat floorboard, allowing riders to stow bags in between their legs, as well as a revised telescopic fork up front.

The updated Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is powered by an 11-kilowatt electric motor with a power rating of about 15 horsepower. Top speed is claimed to be 120 kilometers per hour (or about 75 miles per hour). Furthermore, the scooter can rocket from zero to 25 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds. Meanwhile, Ola Electric claims a real-world range of 195 kilometers (about 122 miles) of range on a single charge.

Ola's Newest S1 Pro Gen 2.

Apart from the new S1 Pro Gen 2 electric scooter, Ola Electric also caters to the more budget-focused segment. The S1X lineup of scooters lowers the barriers to entry, offering commuters a more affordable range of EVs that still pack respectable tech and performance. There are a total of three S1X models to choose from – the S1X+, S1X (2kWh), and S1X (3kWh). Across the board, the new scooters are powered by a six-kilowatt (about eight horsepower) electric motor. The differences lie in the scooter's ranges and top speeds.

The S1X+ and S1X (3kWh) models get a three-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a claimed range of 151 kilometers (94 miles) on a single charge. Top speed for the two scooters is said to be 90 kilometers per hour, or about 56 miles per hour. Meanwhile, the S1X (2kWh) gets a slightly smaller battery providing a range of 57 miles on a single charge, and a top speed of 53 miles per hour. Pricing for the S1X range starts at Rs 89,999 ($1,081 USD) for the S1X (2kWh), Rs 99,999 ($1,202 USD) for the S1X (3kWh), and Rs 109,999 ($1,322 USD) for the S1X+.