Nexx Caters To Ardent Adventurers With New X.WED3 Helmet

Hailing from Portugal, Nexx helmets has a wide selection of premium helmets that cover all the bases of motorcycle riding. From sporty lids, to commuter lids, and even ADV and enduro helmets, Nexx continues to grow its expansive selection of helmets. For the 2024 riding season, Nexx has introduced its newest adventure helmet called the X.WED3.

What makes a good adventure helmet? Well, for starters, it needs to be comfortable, breathable, and adaptable. Hitting the open road while at the same time being ready to go beyond the confines of the beaten path necessitates a helmet that’s built to rigorous standards – this is exactly what Nexx claims with the new X.WED3. Nexx says that this helmet has been tested rigorously under the harshest conditions, more specifically, for more than 200,000 kilometers through harsh conditions in remote locations all across the globe.

Adaptability and versatility lies at the core of Nexx’s newest adventure lid, as riders have the option to quickly and seamlessly transition from off-road to street configurations without the need for any tools whatsoever. Moreover, the helmet’s design makes it easy for folks to choose between goggles or the standard visor, enhancing versatility and appealing to a wider range of riders.

On the safety side of the equation, the X.WED3 is designed not only to protect your noggin in the event of a crash, but minimize chest injuries as well. It makes use of “X Foam” crash bumpers situated at the level of the chin to absorb impacts upon contact with your chest, hopefully minimizing injuries in the process. The shell itself is made out of an ultra-lightweight X-Pro Carbon weave, and comes in three sizes for optimum fit. There’s a more affordable option that makes use of an X-Matrix 2 shell, for those on a tighter budget.

Moving on to the inside of the helmet, Nexx incorporates a sophisticated ventilation system with a total of seven intake vents and four exhaust vents for maximum airflow. There’s also a redesigned visor that makes use of Nexx’s Recoil Visor System to create air-tight seals for a quiter ride. The helmet comes with a Pinlock visor, too, to keep your vision clear in rainy and foggy weather.

Nexx’s interiors have always been on the premium side, and the X.WED3 is no different. The inner liner is made of synthetic leather and mesh fabric for a comfortable and breathable fit. The FRS (Fast Release System) lining makes it easy to remove and clean the innards of the helmet, while also serving as a vital safety feature during emergencies.

Last but not least, the Nexx X.WED3 gets a series of accouterments that make it a solid choice for die hard adventurers. For instance, it’s ready to receive a Bluetooth 5.2 intercom thanks to built-in headphones. Furthermore, there’s even an optional POV kit that allows you to mount your action camera with ease and choose from a variety of angles. The goggle strap holder also makes it easy for riders to wear and remove their goggles without having to adjust the strap at the back of the helmet.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Nexx X.WED3 has been launched in the European market, and commands a premium price tag of 699.99 euros, or about $764 USD. Pricing and availability varies per region, so for a better idea of pricing in your location, we recommend getting in touch with your nearest Nexx Helmets dealer, or visiting their official website.