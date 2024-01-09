For The Street And Track: Yoshimura’s AT2 Systems For 2023 Yamaha MT-10

Many motorcyclists would agree that Yamaha’s CP4 engine – be it in the YZF-R1 or the MT-10 – is one of the best-sounding motorcycle engines ever. Out of the factory, the burly exhaust note already proves menacing, but this is made even more exciting with the addition of a quality aftermarket exhaust system.

Now, depending on where you ride, you’re either going to want a racing exhaust or a street setup. Luckily, Yoshimura offers both for the 2023 Yamaha MT-10. Both setups make use of the Yoshi’s AT2 muffler, complete with a carbon-fiber heel guard that gives a sporty touch to the already sporty hyper-naked machine. Yoshimura’s AT2 Race Series is a ¾ exhaust system that eliminates the bike’s catalytic converter. Naturally, this means this exhaust system is not legal for street use as it no longer complies with emissions and noise regulations, and so it must reside solely on the track.

For riders who wish to retain their bike’s street-legality, Yoshimura offers the Street Series, which consists of the AT2 muffler and a link pipe that mounts onto the bike’s stock catalytic converter. This setup is not only quieter than the Race Series, but also retains the bike’s emissions compliance, and therefore, is legal to use on the street.

Of course, folks looking to squeeze out the most power from an aftermarket exhaust will want to opt for the ¾ race system. Yoshimura claims that the AT2 system bumps power up by two percent over stock, while torque increases by 1.7 percent. For a bike that pumps out upwards of 150 ponies, this is certainly impressive. On top of all that, the AT2 Race Series weighs half that of the stock system (9 pounds as against 18 pounds).

Meanwhile, the AT2 Street Series is designed to provide an aesthetic enhancement while giving the bike some extra presence with a more voluminous exhaust note. Plus, it’s a plug-and-play install that can be done in a matter of minutes. The Street Series also sheds one pound of weight versus the stock muffler.

Like all of Yoshi’s products, all mounting brackets, screws, and hardware are included in the package. The AT2 Race Series can be found on Yoshimura’s official website with part number 13101CP520. It carries an MSRP of $899 USD. Meanwhile, the Street Series, with part number 13101BP520, has an MSRP of $599 USD. Feel free to get in touch with your nearest Yoshimura dealer or check out their official website for more information.