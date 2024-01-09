Verge TS Ultra Boasts 6 Cameras, Radar, And AI Power

Motorcycles of today are taking big steps when it comes to technology, both in terms of performance and safety. At CES 2024, lots of new innovations in the electric mobility space have been unveiled. One of them comes to us from Verge Motorcycles, with the newest iteration of its TS electric motorcycle, the Ultra.

We’ve talked about Verge several times in the past, and the company has never been one to shy away from innovation. From its powerful motor to its unique hubless rear wheel configuration, it stands to argue that the Verge TS is one of the most futuristic two-wheelers in production. Now, it gets even better, as the TS Ultra takes safety and security up a notch. According to Verge Motorcycles, the new TS Ultra is the very first motorcycle “equipped with the sense of sight.”

What this means is that the motorcycle is equipped with not one, not two, but a whopping six cameras. On top of that, Verge throws in high-resolution radars and an AI-powered system to manage all the data from the six cameras and the radar. Naturally, with a system as advanced as this, you could pretty much get a bike that rides itself. However, it’s more than likely that we’ll be seeing advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance, and lane departure assistance.

All of these safety features, as well as all pertinent ride info can easily be viewed via an intuitive display called “Starmatter Dash.” Marko Lehtimäki, the CEO of Verge Motorcycles, explained how the technology found in the new TS Ultra was developed to give riders the best riding experience possible. “Verge is developing the world’s most advanced electric superbikes that focus on the riding experience. We do not want to compromise on that. Starmatter Dash provides a visual and intuitive interface, which gives the rider a clear real-time view of the bike’s features and status at a glance.”

On the performance side of the equation, the Verge TS was never a slouch. It’s powered by a unique integrated hub motor that delivers power directly to the wheel. Thanks to its hubless design, it’s capable of producing quite a lot of torque. Verge says that the 102-kilowatt (137 horsepower) motor pumps out a whopping 737.5 pound-feet of torque at the rear wheel. This enables the electric two-wheeler to hit a top speed of 124 miles per hour, and rocket from a standstill to 60 miles an hour in just 3.5 seconds.

The Verge TS Ultra is currently on display at CES 2024 in Las Vegas Nevada. So, if you happen to be in the area, or are actually visiting the show to get a glimpse of the latest tech, you can go and see the new Verge TS Ultra in the metal.