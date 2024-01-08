Ather Energy’s New 450 Apex Electric Scooter Goes Big On Performance

In May 2020, Ather Energy unveiled its first model, the 450X. Back then, it was touted as India’s first premium electric scooter, boasting high-tech connectivity features such as Bluetooth and 4G. Since then, a lot of new players have entered the market, all but stealing the throne from Ather. New players like Ola Electric have made e-mobility accessible to the masses, while established brands like TVS extend the trust and reputability of their brand to the electric space.

With that being said, Ather Energy is once again leveraging its tech with the launch of the 450 Apex in India. The 450 Apex, as its name would suggest, is the brand’s top-of-the-line model, boasting the most power, performance, and tech in its lineup. It’s also the most expensive one at Rs 189,000 (approximately $2,275 USD). While that price tag may seem like a bargain in the context of the European and US markets, it’s well and truly premium for most Indian commuters. For reference, Ola priced its S1 X at just Rs 89,999 (about $1,083 USD).

So, what do you get with the premium price tag? Surprisingly, quite a lot, actually. For starters, Ather has equipped the 450 Apex with its most powerful motor, a 7-kilowatt motor that provides the scooter a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). The battery is also impressive, offering a certified single-charge range of 157 kilometers (98 miles). All in all, Ather claims that the 450 Apex can rocket from zero to 40 kilometers per hour (25 miles per hour) in just 2.9 seconds. For reference, the 450X did this in 3.3 seconds.

Complementing the powerful motor are six ride modes – Smart Eco, Eco, Ride, Sport, Warp, and Warp Plus – a new mode designed to unlock extra performance. Of course, all the convenient accouterments of the 450X are carried over here, too, so the Apex boasts full LED lighting, a large seven-inch TFT with smartphone connectivity and auto-adjusting brightness. Other handy features like park assist, hill hold, and self-canceling turn signals are baked in as standard too.

Tipping the scales at 111.6 kilograms (246 pounds), the 450 Apex isn’t exactly a lightweight scooter, but it’s light enough even for beginner riders to easily swing a leg over. It gets standard telescopic forks and a rear monoshock, and comes to stop with front and rear disc brakes measuring 200mm and 190mm at the front and rear respectively. As is the case with Ather’s products, the new 450 Apex comes with a five-year or 60,000-kilometer (37,000 miles) warranty, whichever comes first.