Remember Verge Motorcycles? If you've seen Finnish electric motorcycle maker's signature TS Pro hub-mounted motor design, chances are good that you remember the company quite well. Whether you love or hate the design, it's hard to deny that it's both unique and striking.

The company has been keeping itself busy on multiple fronts, one of which is expansion into new markets. For the past year, it's been talking about its intentions to launch in the US, and so, it showed up at the 2023 LA Auto Show with a new, special California Edition version of the TS Pro to debut.

Like pomegranates and persimmons, this Verge TS Pro California Edition is apparently 'seasonal.' Although the color does somewhat resemble persimmons, it draws its true hue inspiration from California's state flower, the poppy.

Other special features on the California Edition include the two-tone top fairing, the special California Edition branding, a perforated leather seat with an orange underlay, a full Öhlins suspension, and custom California Edition branding on its infotainment system (which it calls the 'Human-Machine Interface'). That's the tablet-esque screen you'll see mounted in the top of where the tank would be on a combustion bike.

Verge TS Pro Specs

The Verge TS Pro rides on its integrated hub motor platform, directly delivering power without the need for some other type of final drive. This offers a few advantages.

One is that there's more room for a bigger battery pack in the main body of the bike, thus offering greater range. Another is that riders don't have to worry about chain or belt maintenance. A third is that no power is lost getting from the motor to the rear wheel, because the motor directly drives the rear wheel.

Manufacturer specs include a claimed 102 kilowatts (just under 137 horsepower) and torque of 1,000 newton-meters (about 737.5 pound-feet) of torque. Claimed top speed is 124 mph, with a zero to 60 time of 3.5 seconds.

Range and Charging

Verge claims a city range of up to 217 miles on a single charge, or up to 124 miles on the highway. Please note that while most electric motorcycle manufacturers list different highway ranges at both 55 and 70 miles per hour, Verge only lists one unspecified highway range. It also lists its EU Regulation 134/2014 Annex VII range as 119 miles.

The Verge TS Pro uses CCS fast charging, which it says can fully charge the bike in just 35 minutes.

Suspension and Brakes

The Verge TS Pro California Edition comes with an unspecified Öhlins suspension. Interestingly, if you go through the configurator on the regular TS Pro, your suspension choices are between Öhlins and Wilbers, but even there, you only get to choose the manufacturer, with no suspension details given. Verge does list suspension travel figures, with 4.72 inches up front and 4.17 inches in the rear.

With all that power, riders will also want to have confidence that they can stop and/or slow down when they need to. The Verge TS Pro California Edition comes with a pair of Brembo M4.32 four piston brake calipers up front, along with a pair of 320mm Galfer brake discs. In the rear, you'll find a single four-piston Verge caliper with a single 379.9 Galfer peripheral solution. Given the unique rear wheel setup of this bike, a unique rear braking situation is clearly necessary.

Dimensions

Wheelbase of the Verge TS Pro California Edition is 60.63 inches. Length is 86.5 inches, width (without mirrors) is 35.24 inches, and height (also without mirrors) is 44.41 inches. Ground clearance is 5.9 inches. Seat height is 30.71 inches. Curb weight is 540 pounds.

Electronics and Ride Modes

The Verge TS Pro California Edition uses the company's Starmatter electronics platform and interface, which allows for over-the-air software updates as necessary. Four ride modes come standard: Range, Zen, Beast, or Custom.

Pricing and Availability

Gallery: Verge TS Pro California Edition

10 Photos

Although Verge says that the TS Pro California Edition is a 'seasonal edition,' it so far has not listed any limits on how many of these it plans to make, or, if it's truly seasonal, when it plans to stop offering this model.

If you're interested in a TS Pro California Edition, the total US price is listed as $30,900, excluding applicable taxes and fees. To get in line, you'll need to place a $100 preliminary reservation fee at the time of your order. Verge estimates that the TS Pro California Edition will be ready for delivery beginning in Q2 of 2024.

Wait, How Does It Work If You're In The US?

According to the company, "when we're ready to sell in your country, we will contact you by email with a final offer, price, the purchase agreement and about shipping and payment options."

RideApart reached out to Verge to inquire about a US availability timeline. A Verge representative told us that the company expects the bikes to begin US distribution sometime in 2024.

As always, we'll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more concrete information.