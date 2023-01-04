It’s January, 2023, and the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is upon us once more. This year, it runs from January 5 through 8, and Finnish electric motorbike maker Verge Motorcycles is kicking things off with the introduction of its highest-spec bike yet, the Verge TS Ultra.

The company has been stoking anticipation of its pleasing futuristic designs since 2021, and the Verge-curious riders in the U.S. have watched as deliveries of previous TS models began in Europe. Preorders for those started at the end of 2021, and riders began to see those bikes actually roll into their hands in 2022. That’s not bad, considering all the challenges that everyone has been facing in the past few years.

Verge Motorcycles came to CES 2023 for another reason, too: To announce its plans to start selling its bikes in the U.S. later this year. As a matter of fact, interested riders living in the U.S. can now place preorders for Verge machines via its website, which we’ll link in our Sources.

For those unfamiliar, Verge is an electric motorcycle with a distinctly unique design. While other electric two-wheelers might have hub-centered motors that are located in the rear wheel, Verge’s design on all its TS machines takes that idea one step further. It’s a hubless design, and a rim-mounted motor—which is most certainly visually intriguing.

The Verge TS Ultra’s specs look impressive on paper, too. Claims include 1,200 newton-meters (or just over 885 pound-feet) of torque, 201 horsepower, and a zero-to-60 time of 2.5 seconds. Claimed top speed is 124 miles per hour, range is listed as “up to 233 miles” on a single charge, and the Verge TS Ultra will allegedly fast-charge from zero to 80 percent in as little as 25 minutes, with its 20.2 kilowatt-hour battery.

Those specs mark a significant jump from the claimed 137 horsepower and 1,000 newton-meters (about 737.56 pound-feet) of torque from the next-highest model tier, the TS Pro. Although the top speed stays the same (we’d imagine that it’s governed, although that’s not explicitly stated by the company), the fast-charging time is listed as 35 minutes, zero-to-60 time is 3.5 seconds, and range is only up to around 217 miles on a charge for the TS Pro.

What’s more, Verge says it makes most of its parts in-house—and what it doesn’t make itself, it sources from “top-of-the-line European manufacturers,” which the company clearly hopes will allay some of the jitters that go along with new products and companies.

What will it cost? The base Verge TS starts at $26,900, with estimated U.S. delivery beginning in September, 2023. The TS Pro starts at $29,900, with estimated delivery starting in May, 2023. As you probably would expect, the flagship model, the Verge TS Ultra, is the priciest of the bunch. It starts at $44,900, with delivery estimated to begin sometime in Q4 of 2023.