Adventure rider Ali Abdo has officially set a new Guinness World Record for the world’s longest journey on an electric motorcycle. He traveled 12,749 kilometers (about 7,921.86 miles) in 30 days, riding across Egypt for his “The Ride to COP27” journey.

The trip ran from October 10 through November 8, 2022, when Abdo arrived at the COP27 climate change conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, after having set out from Cairo in the previous month. Abdo’s stated goal was to raise youth awareness about climate change with his ride, which he completed aboard his trusty and reliable Energica EVA EsseEsse9—with which he’d already set a previous world record in 2021.

Abdo and his team had been prepping for the Ride to COP27 project for over a year. Over the course of the journey, Abdo visited many universities, schools, sports clubs—all kinds of places where he could interact with local youth and spread the word about climate change. Needless to say, he and his team were very proud of this achievement.

You’ll find Abdo’s name in the Guinness World Records database for two other records, all accomplished on the same EsseEsse9. On September 27, 2021, Abdo rode the greatest distance ever recorded on an electric motorcycle in 24 hours, which was 919.87 kilometers (about 571.58 miles), in New Alamain, Egypt.

The other GWR that Abdo has so far accomplished on his Energica EVA EsseEsse9 is the one for longest journey by electric motorcycle in a single country, which he set concurrently with this newly-announced record for the world’s longest journey by electric motorcycle. Between October 10 and 31, 2022, Abdo rode 9,759.67 kilometers (about 6,064.377 miles) within the borders of his home country, Egypt.

What’s next for the electric adventurer? He and his team are now busy planning a ride to COP28—what else? The next global climate change conference, which is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates, will require Abdo’s longest ride yet. He’ll start in Egypt, of course. From there, he’ll ride through Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman on the way to the UAE. He’ll also be attempting to set a new GWR for the greatest number of countries visited on an electric motorcycle at that time.