Ali Abdo’s at it again, planning yet another ride and aiming to break another record. COP28 is the name of the game this time around, and it’s set to take place in November 2023, at Expo City Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) will bring many nations together to take action against climate change. It will serve as the perfect backdrop and “excuse” to ride out on an all-electric vehicle. The trip will also serve as a publicity stunt and proving for not only the Energica EsseEsse9 (not that it needed further proving) but also for electric vehicles as a whole.

This isn't Ali's first rodeo going on a long ride with an electric motorcycle. With his experience, it seems fitting that he's chasing a record once again.

Aside from that, the trip will also visit universities and sports clubs to educate the youth about climate change and hopefully inspire them to fight climate change.

Zero-emission two-wheelers are gaining more steam, and the companies are starting to get charged up with efforts left and right from CAKE crossing the U.S. to this, a ride that will span as many countries as possible, breaking a Guinness World Record for visiting the most countries on an electric motorcycle.

The ride will start from Riyadh, pass through Egypt, then Jordan, then Saudi Arabia, then Kuwait, then Bahrain, then Qatar, and then Oman before finally arriving in UAE where the UNFCCC’s COP28 will be held.

Apart from the destination, the journey will also be quite jam-packed and will include, exploration, city hopping, clean-up efforts, attending conferences, visiting universities to educate the youth, highlighting the stories of green companies, sharing ideas, and empowering everyone along the way.

It’s going to be quite the ride, spanning 100 days, 40 cities, and eight countries. There was a ton of ground to cover and the ride is still ongoing. COP28 will start on November 30, 2023, and it will go on all the way until December 12, 2023. At the time of publishing, Ali Abdo and his team should be in Saudi Arabia by now.