Two riders, two bikes, two coasts, and one journey all with zero emissions. CAKE is a Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer with something to prove, and its latest project is called the “Electric Conquest of Continents,” a grand plan involving traveling on battery-powered two-wheelers unassisted.

To say that CAKE’s bikes are proven is a bit of an understatement if you consider that the company has already longitudinally crossed the whole of Africa. You could say that this next trip of theirs will be a… CAKE walk (low-hanging fruit, I know).

Gallery: Sinje Gottwald Crosses Africa On A CAKE Kalk AP

11 Photos

As arduous as the last trip was, however, the next trip will be in the United States and still pose a challenge to the riders who are involved, two of whom happen to be women, and one of them is actually CAKE U.S.’ Sales Manager, Jackie Rosenstein, and CAKE’s friend Bobbie Long.

The trip will start in New York at the CAKE :Site, then pick up the Trans-America Trail (TAT) in Ripley, West Virginia. Then, the ride will mostly be dirt, gravel, forest, and farm roads on the way to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Following that, the pair will head for Route 66 all the way to the end, the Santa Monica Pier, and then the journey will reach its conclusion at CAKE’s LA :Site in Marina Del Rey.

Having kicked off on October 19. 2023, the trip is still ongoing. Once the trip is finished, the pair would have tracked about 3,000 miles from coast to coast. They will both be on CAKE Kalk Works.

The Electric Conquest of Continents carries multiple layers of ambition. We're about zero-emissions, the joy of riding without disturbing, and the relentless test of CAKE gear and its durability," says Stefan Ytterborn, Founder and CEO at CAKE. "However, the bottom line is about inclusiveness and sustainability, inspiring more women toward motorcycling, confidence, self-esteem, and independence. From me to my amazing colleagues Jackie, Sinje, and Bobbie, thanks for doing this. You have inspired and will continue to inspire thousands, leading the way in numerous aspects where we all need to accelerate."

"It's truly inspiring to see a CAKE colleague taking on the monumental challenge of being the first to cross the USA on an electric motorcycle, and our second to conquer a continent on our Kalk electric motorcycle, furthering our zero-emission vision. Eagerly awaiting Jackie's return to LA and the stories she'll bring," says Luke Tuttle, CAKE’s Managing Director for North America. "We're proud that our colleagues want to and are doing this. Ambassadors for the future of transportation, showing what's possible and empowering and encouraging new riders while convincing the last electric vehicle skeptics!"

This trip is part of a bigger project called The Electric Conquest Of Continents which aims to conquer continents one by one, led exclusively by women riders. It’s also an opportunity to test CAKE bikes, of course, and prove their capabilities.