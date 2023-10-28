Two riders, two bikes, two coasts, and one journey all with zero emissions. CAKE is a Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer with something to prove, and its latest project is called the “Electric Conquest of Continents,” a grand plan involving traveling on battery-powered two-wheelers unassisted.
To say that CAKE’s bikes are proven is a bit of an understatement if you consider that the company has already longitudinally crossed the whole of Africa. You could say that this next trip of theirs will be a… CAKE walk (low-hanging fruit, I know).
Gallery: Sinje Gottwald Crosses Africa On A CAKE Kalk AP
As arduous as the last trip was, however, the next trip will be in the United States and still pose a challenge to the riders who are involved, two of whom happen to be women, and one of them is actually CAKE U.S.’ Sales Manager, Jackie Rosenstein, and CAKE’s friend Bobbie Long.
The trip will start in New York at the CAKE :Site, then pick up the Trans-America Trail (TAT) in Ripley, West Virginia. Then, the ride will mostly be dirt, gravel, forest, and farm roads on the way to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Following that, the pair will head for Route 66 all the way to the end, the Santa Monica Pier, and then the journey will reach its conclusion at CAKE’s LA :Site in Marina Del Rey.
Having kicked off on October 19. 2023, the trip is still ongoing. Once the trip is finished, the pair would have tracked about 3,000 miles from coast to coast. They will both be on CAKE Kalk Works.
The Electric Conquest of Continents carries multiple layers of ambition. We're about zero-emissions, the joy of riding without disturbing, and the relentless test of CAKE gear and its durability," says Stefan Ytterborn, Founder and CEO at CAKE. "However, the bottom line is about inclusiveness and sustainability, inspiring more women toward motorcycling, confidence, self-esteem, and independence. From me to my amazing colleagues Jackie, Sinje, and Bobbie, thanks for doing this. You have inspired and will continue to inspire thousands, leading the way in numerous aspects where we all need to accelerate."
"It's truly inspiring to see a CAKE colleague taking on the monumental challenge of being the first to cross the USA on an electric motorcycle, and our second to conquer a continent on our Kalk electric motorcycle, furthering our zero-emission vision. Eagerly awaiting Jackie's return to LA and the stories she'll bring," says Luke Tuttle, CAKE’s Managing Director for North America. "We're proud that our colleagues want to and are doing this. Ambassadors for the future of transportation, showing what's possible and empowering and encouraging new riders while convincing the last electric vehicle skeptics!"
This trip is part of a bigger project called The Electric Conquest Of Continents which aims to conquer continents one by one, led exclusively by women riders. It’s also an opportunity to test CAKE bikes, of course, and prove their capabilities.
Source: CAKE
CAKE's Electric Journey Takes on USA in Stage 2 of "The Electric Conquest of Continents"
CAKE colleague Jackie Rosenstein and friend Bobbie Long are embarking on a groundbreaking, unassisted ride across the United States. A testament to the future of zero-emission motorcycling, spearheaded by women.
CAKE, the Swedish manufacturer of lightweight, premium electric motorcycles, is today rolling into Stage 2 of "The Electric Conquest of Continents," focusing on a sister journey across North America. CAKE US Sales Manager Jackie Rosenstein and Friend of CAKE Bobbie Long will steer this monumental passage. They'll kick off their trip in NYC at the CAKE :Site and then pick up the Trans-America Trail (TAT) in Ripley, West Virginia. Riding along mostly dirt, gravel, forest, and farm roads, they'll make their way to Albuquerque, New Mexico. After that, it's a scenic journey down the iconic Route 66 all the way to its terminus, the Santa Monica Pier. They'll wrap up their adventure at CAKE's LA :Site in Marina Del Rey.
The ride will ignite on October 19, 2023. This pivotal stage of the Electric Conquest of Continents is the next chapter following the initiator, Sinje Gottwald's solo and unassisted adventure from Barcelona to Cape Town during spring 2023. Sinje remains the ongoing inspiration, fortifying the mission and vision of this growing global project.
"The Electric Conquest of Continents carries multiple layers of ambition. We're about zero-emissions, the joy of riding without disturbing, and the relentless test of CAKE gear and its durability," says Stefan Ytterborn, Founder and CEO at CAKE. "However, the bottom line is about inclusiveness and sustainability, inspiring more women toward motorcycling, confidence, self-esteem, and independence. From me to my amazing colleagues Jackie, Sinje, and Bobbie, thanks for doing this. You have inspired and will continue to inspire thousands, leading the way in numerous aspects where we all need to accelerate."
"It's truly inspiring to see a CAKE colleague taking on the monumental challenge of being the first to cross the USA on an electric motorcycle, and our second to conquer a continent on our Kalk electric motorcycle, furthering our zero-emission vision. Eagerly awaiting Jackie's return to LA and the stories she'll bring," says Luke Tuttle, CAKE’s Managing Director for North America. "We're proud that our colleagues want to and are doing this. Ambassadors for the future of transportation, showing what's possible and empowering and encouraging new riders while convincing the last electric vehicle skeptics!"
The aim is to conquer all continents, one by one, led exclusively by women riders. Aside from engaging people along the way on fossil-free transportation and the sheer joy of riding silently, it's also an opportunity to test the CAKE gear and its durability.
About Jackie Rosenstein & Bobbie Long
Jackie and Bobbie, both passionate motorcycle enthusiasts and close friends, have teamed up for this cutting-edge journey. With their shared love for motorcycles and their seasoned skill set, they are set to become the first women to cross North America on electric motorcycles.
About Sinje Gottwald
Sinje, the interior of The Electric Conquest of Continents, is a veteran of motorcycle adventures, she came to wide attention for her solo circumnavigation of the world and is the ongoing mentor of this project. Her journey through Africa on a CAKE bike has not only showcased the continent's rich blend of languages and cultures but also achieved significant breakthroughs on both technological and social fronts.
About CAKE
CAKE is a Swedish maker of premium lightweight, electric motorcycles, and mopeds, with a clear mission to inspire towards a zero-emission society, by combining excitement and responsibility. The model range currently consists of five different platforms – the off-road beast Bukk, our versatile off-roader Kalk, the modular utility bike Ösa, the urban commuter Makka, and the strong and practical e-bike Åik. Thanks to an extensive range of accessories and configurations, CAKE is addressing a wide matrix of users and applications, including commercial use for last-mile delivery and other short-haul urban transportation. Along with numerous awards and recognitions for its design and innovative approach to mobility and other societal challenges, CAKE was identified as one of the world’s most innovative companies by Fast Company in both 2020 and 2021 and received the Time Magazine 100 most important inventions award in 2021.
Explore with respect.
Learn more about CAKE at ridecake.com
@ridecake