Chinese Brand Zontes Has A New Cruiser For Beginner Riders In Europe

Lots of motorcycle manufacturers are eyeing 2024 to be a big year. Chinese motorcycle brand Zontes is clearly one of them, as in EICMA 2023, the company showcased quite a lot of new models. Apart from its ambitions of entering the premium, high-performance segment, Zontes is also expanding its entry-level offerings.

Cruisers have always been considered ideal beginner-friendly motorcycles thanks to their low seat height, friendly performance, and overall accessibility. Small-engined cruisers like Zontes’ new 125 C take accessibility to a whole new level, making them among the easiest bikes to ride. From a styling perspective, the Zontes 125 C detracts slightly from what we’ve come to associate with the brand. Gone are the aggressive, angular lines in favor of a more retro-inspired approach, similar to what we find in Honda’s Rebel lineup of cruisers. It gets a muscular tank, a round LED headlight, fork gaiters, and a laid-back, low-slung stance.

On the performance side of the equation, the Zontes 125 C follows the formula for all beginner-friendly A1 two-wheelers. It’s powered by a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a power output not exceeding 15 horsepower. The engine is housed in a compact steel tubular frame, which features standard telescopic front forks with fork gaiters for a more retro look. Meanwhile, the rear suspension consists of twin shocks and a steel swingarm.

As for the other features, the Zontes 125 C rolls on 16-inch alloy wheels (similar to those of the Honda Rebel 300 and 500). Tires measure at 120/80 up front and 140/70 at the rear, adding to the cruiser’s muscular appearance. The 125 C comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes complete with dual-channel ABS.

Speaking of muscular appearance, the 125 C looks much bigger than its engine size would suggest. It has a wheelbase of 1,485 mm (about 58 inches) and length of 2,100 mm (83 inches). Its seat height is an accessible 700 mm (27 inches), and it tips the scales at a beginner-friendly 153 kilos (337 pounds) dry. Factor in about 12 liters of fuel, and you’re looking at a wet weight of about 365 pounds.

Zontes is expected to release the new 125 C in the European market early in 2024, although as of this writing, official pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed. Sources suggest, however, that the cruiser will carry a price tag of about 3,500 to 4,000 euros, or approximately $3,863 USD to $4,415 USD.