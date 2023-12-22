So, let's say that you think Krämer's GP2 platform is cool, but you really wish that it came in a naked version. The folks at Krämer thought it was a good idea, too. That's why they teamed up with Bagoros Performance to craft the Super Hooligan Concept that you now see before you.

It's based on the proven GP2-890R platform, which is powered by an enhanced version of the liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam 889cc parallel twin KTM 890 engine. In GP2-890R form, it makes a claimed 130 horsepower and 75.2 pound-feet of torque.

As the name suggests, the Super Hooligan Concept draws its inspiration from some of the hallmark features of the Super Hooligan National Championship racing series in the US. Zero fairings required, but also zero clip-on handlebars allowed. The massive number plates are also one of the first things you see when you look at bikes in the series, so of course those had to go on.

All in all, Krämer lists the Super Hooligan Concept's weight at 140 kilograms, which works out to 308.6 pounds. In its official post, the firm doesn't specify whether that figure is a wet or a dry weight, but it's a pretty impressive accomplishment any way you slice it. On top of that, the thing looks like it's out to take on the world (and quite possibly win).

In its social media posts showcasing photos of the bike, Krämer asks the question, "what is your opinion of this concept?" The reaction so far has been extremely positive, with some people asking if they can buy the parts found on the concept, and others of course wondering if they can expect to see Krämer actually enter the Super Hooligan championship with this bike in 2024.

On the first point, Krämer seemed enthusiastic and said, "Let's see what we can do." It's neither a commitment nor a timeline, but surely other Krämer fans will be interested if these parts do become available for purchase down the line.

What About Actual Super Hooligan Racing, Though?

Consulting the 2024 Super Hooligan Technical Regulations, it appears that if the Super Hooligan Concept weighs what Krämer says it does, it's far too light to meet the current minimum weight requirement.

For 2024, the rulebook states that all air-cooled twins in the Super Hooligan series must weigh at least 158.7 kilograms, or 350 pounds. For all other machines (such as the GP2-890R platform bikes, which are liquid-cooled), the minimum weight requirement is 171 kilograms, or 377 pounds.

Of course, that's not to say that rules can't change, or that Krämer can't add some ballast to the bike in order to bring it up to qualifying weight if it's really interested in testing the bike that way. Ballast is specifically allowed according to the current SH regs, and even required in some cases due to handicaps.

The rulebook also briefly mentions that the machines involved must be production bikes, but doesn't specify exactly what that means. By itself, that detail doesn't stand out; however, the regulations for other classes in MotoAmerica are very detailed with regard to production and homologation requirements. RideApart has reached out to RSD to ask about these requirements and will report any information we learn.

If Krämer had to meet a certain production requirement of the Super Hooligan Concept in order for a version of this bike to race, the early reception has been strong. It seems hard to imagine enthusiasts not being on board with that idea.

