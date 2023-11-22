Back in April 2023, KTM simultaneously thrilled a whole lot of riders and also probably broke a few hearts when it announced the 890 SMT. It looked great, hence the thrill; but at the time, the team from Mattighofen's stated intention was for a European release, not a North American one.

An important thing to know about international motorcycle manufacturers is that just because they aren't releasing a given bike in your market right this second doesn't mean that it'll never happen. Phased international rollouts are very much a thing, so sometimes you just have to be patient and wait your turn.

Now that it's late November 2023, KTM has given North American 890 SMT fans one extra thing to be thankful for, because it's officially headed our way at last. The looks are almost a bit stealthy (well, for KTM), with a primarily black and gray color scheme on the bodywork and little pops of KTM orange on the wheels and as accents on the rest of the bike.

Gallery: 2024 KTM 890 SMT

15 Photos

Engine

The 2024 KTM 890 SMT is powered by the same 889cc LC8c parallel twin engine that powers the much-loved 890 Adventure R. It makes a claimed 105 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 73.7 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm. While amenities like an up and down quickshifter and cruise control aren't standard on the 890 SMT, they are available as options.

According to KTM, the intention behind resurrecting the SMT was to bridge the gap between the 790 Duke and the 890 Adventure R. In short, it's a KTM crossover, supermoto-style.

Chassis

The frame is CroMo steel, and the suspension is a fully adjustable WP Apex setup with 43mm upside-down open cartridge front fork and a WP Apex rear shock. Riders get full adjustability at both ends, with 180mm (about seven inches) of travel.

The 2024 KTM 890 SMT rides on a pair of bright KTM orange 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin PowerGP rubber. A pair of four-piston front brake calipers and 330mm discs stop you up front, while a two-piston caliper and a 260mm disc stop you in the rear.

The handlebars offer a full 30mm (1.18 inches) of range spread across six different positions of adjustability.

The 2024 KTM 890 SMT uses a fuel tank that was specifically designed for the 890 SMT, which places the weight lower down in the bike. At the same time, it also works with the single-piece supermoto seat to position the rider more deeply into the bike. LED lighting is present all around from the factory.

Electronics and Rider Aids

In the cockpit of the 2024 KTM 890 SMT, you'll find a five-inch TFT dash that KTM says is both scratch and glare resistant. The bike comes with three standard ride modes: Rain, Street, and Sport. As an option, you can also unlock a Track mode if that's where you want to take your 890 SMT.

Cornering motorcycle traction control (CMTC), cornering ABS, and supermoto ABS come standard, as does Bluetooth smartphone connectivity via the KTMConnect app.

Pricing and Availability

KTM North America has not yet revealed pricing information on the 2024 890 SMT in our market. However, the good news is that it should be available in KTM North America dealers beginning in December 2023, so you should be able to see it in person and ask lots of questions of your local dealer soon.