You can meet demand, or you can create demand. On April 24, 2023, KTM officially unveiled the 2023 890 SMT as the ruler of “the Supermoto touring segment.” To back up that statement, Team Orange tapped former AMA Superbike and Supermoto ace Chris Fillmore to flog the new Ready to Race machine up a Sardinian Mountain climb.

There’s one thing that “supermoto touring” and the “Sardinian Mountain climb” have in common, though—they’re both fabrications of KTM’s marketing department. Artifice aside, the 2023 890 SMT crashes the touring class as a one-of-a-kind offering. Fully leaning into the brand’s supermoto niche, the fleet-footed tourer melds corner-carving fun with mile-munching function. The relaunched model does so with a little help from its relative, the 890 Adventure R.

Gallery: 2023 KTM 890 SMT

7 Photos

KTM’s vaunted 889cc LC8c parallel twin also underlies the new SMT, returning the same 105 peak horsepower (at 8,000 rpm) and 73.7 pound-feet of torque (at 6,500 rpm) produced by its adventurous cousin. That mighty mill hangs from a CroMoly steel frame that mimics the aggressive geometry of the heavy middleweight ADV as well. So, what’s different, you ask?

Atop that familiar frame and powerplant combo rests a newly designed fuel cell. Replacing the underslung unit found on the 790/890 Adventure family, the top-mounted 4.2-gallon tank yields nearly 215 miles on the trot thanks to its 51.1-miles-per-gallon fuel-consumption rating. The ergonomically shaped unit also seamlessly transitions into the supermoto-styled, single-piece seat, helping riders manipulate the agile chassis with ease.

KTM calls upon a rebound- and preload-adjustable WP APEX shock and a fully adjustable, 43mm APEX fork to fit the supermoto billing. Those performance-oriented suspenders yield 7.1 inches of travel both fore and aft and boost seat height to 33.8 inches. Completely the competent chassis, the Michelin PowerGP-shod 17-inch wheelset flaunts dual four-piston binders biting 330mm discs up front and a dual-pot clamper mated to a 260mm rotor out back.

The 2023 890 SMT also prioritizes personalization with six different handlebar positions (over a 30-mm range), three ride modes (Street, Sport, and Rain), and Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC). Riders that prefer the premium performance package can add KTM’s optional Track ride mode, Motor Slip Regulation (MSR), and Quickshifter+, while devoted tourers can spring for heated grips and cruise control.

Unfortunately, the KTM 890 SMT will not be available in North America for the 2023 model year, but European markets can expect the supermoto tourer to hit showrooms starting in April, 2023.