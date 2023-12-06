Place A Bid On This Fresh 2018 Honda NM4

Honda has made quite a few weird and wonderful motorcycles over the years. From the dorky yet ultra-functional NC750X to the oddly cute Cub EZ90 “motocross scooter,” it’s clear that Honda’s a brand that’s not afraid of some good old experimentation. Such is also the case with the NM4, a strange cruiser that seems like it’s not exactly sure whether it wants to be a motorcycle or a spaceship.

The NM4 was part of Honda’s catalog from 2014 to 2019, and was created specifically to attract non-motorcyclists into the world of two wheels. I remember very clearly when I first saw this bike. Quite frankly, I didn’t get it at first, as its styling seemed otherworldly and outlandish – even by today’s standards. That said, it’s understandable why the bike was discontinued for the 2020 model-year, as it just wasn’t raking in the sales figures of its other more conventional siblings.

The bike received quite a lot of criticism precisely because of its odd styling, with some reviews going as far as saying it’s the most hideous bike they’d ever seen. Other reviews were slightly kinder, stating that the bike was “futuristic” and “way ahead of its time.” Back in 2014, RideApart did a review on this bike, and while Jesse had a lot of praises for it, its small luggage space (Honda used its built-in luggage space as a selling point) proved to be too small even for urban riding.

Nevertheless, like many other automotive oddities, the NM4 will surely pique the interest of certain enthusiasts looking to stand out. If you happen to be one of those enthusiasts, now’s your chance to place a bid on a pretty good example of this bike. Listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions is this 2018 Honda NM4 with fairly low miles of just 7,764. According to the seller, the bike has updated maintenance records, all of which were carried out at an authorized Honda dealer. It’s also worth noting that the bike has an extended windscreen, Givi top case, and battery tender lead.

For reference, the Honda NM4 is equipped with a 670cc parallel-twin engine, a generation behind the engine found in the present NC750X. It sends power to the rear wheel via a Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT), making it ideal for beginner riders or folks looking for a no-frills cruiser with unique styling. This particular bike comes with two keys, and even two Bell helmets in size large. There’s also a Sena X-10 communicator with a camera on one of these lids, as well as two motorcycle jackets, a set of riding pants, a motorcycle cover, and a battery charger – a pretty comprehensive kit, if you ask me.

The bike is currently located in Ridgecrest, California, and comes with a clean title with current registration valid until January 2024. Feel free to check the bike out on Iconic Motorbike Auctions’ official website.

Gallery: Place A Bid On This Fresh 2018 Honda NM4