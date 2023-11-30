Across the pond in Europe, scooters are extremely popular, especially for folks shuttling in and around town. Their compact dimensions, ample storage space, and affordable price tags make them much more practical options than cars, and even more so than standard motorcycles. Among the top-selling small-displacement models are, unsurprisingly, from Honda, in the form of the Forza series which comes in 125 and 350 flavors.

The Forza 125 and 350 have been updated for the 2024 model-year, but their updates are pretty much confined to mild styling revisions in the form of color updates. There are also some changes to the bodywork, with new chiseled dual-headlights, and angular fairings inspired by the bigger Forza 750 touring scooter. In terms of amenities, Honda doesn’t hesitate to provide a lot of features such as an electronically adjustable screen, a USB Type-C charging socket, underseat storage space that’s big enough for two full-face helmets, and even Smart Key operation.

From a performance standpoint, the Forza 350 gets a 330cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine pumping out about 29 horsepower and 23.3 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the Forza 125 complies with A1 restrictions, and gets a 125cc single-cylinder engine with 14.7 horsepower and nine pound-feet of torque. For added safety, both models come equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is really just a fancy name for traction control.

For the 2024 model-year, the Forza 125 will be offered in a new Pearl Sienna Red colorway. There’s also the Forza 125 Special Edition, which sets itself apart with a Matt Cynos Gray Metallic motif, gets contrasting red wheels, saddle stitching, dial surrounds, logos, and blacked-out passenger pegs. Meanwhile, the Forza 350 will be offered in two new colorways consisting of Pearl Nightstar Black and Matt Pearl Cool White.

Apart from updates to the Forza 125 and 350, Honda has also rolled out new color options for the ADV 350 in Europe. Now, this adventure-style scooter follows in the footsteps of its bigger sibling, the X-ADV 750, which first hit the scene in 2016. The ADV 350, launched in Europe for the 2022 model-year, is praised for its versatility, rugged styling, and practical performance. It’s powered by the same 330cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine in the Forza 350, and dishes out 29 ponies and 23.3 pound-feet of torque.

The adventure-style scooter is underpinned by a robust tubular steel frame and beefy 37mm inverted front forks. Rear suspension duties are handled by remote reservoir rear shocks. Like the two other scooters, the ADV 350 also gets HSTC, as well as commuter-focused amenities like a Type-C charger, and underseat storage good for two helmets. Premium goodies include an LCD dashboard and a height-adjustable windscreen.

In its 2024 model-year guise, the Honda ADV 350 has been given four new color schemes consisting of Matt Coal Black Metallic, Pearl Falcon Gray, Matt Pearl Cool White, and Matt Pearl Pacific Blue. The updated 2024 models are all made in Honda’s Italia Industriale SpA facility on the Adriatic coast, and will make their way to European dealerships by December, 2023.