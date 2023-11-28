If you've been eagerly anticipating Triumph's full reveal of its first-ever dedicated motocross machine, then we've got news for you. As of November 28, 2023, the wait is officially over. While the team from Hinckley has clearly been hyping up the build for some time, now it's finally laying the cards on the table so the world can see what it's been building: The all-new Triumph TF 250-X.

The details, we have to say, look pretty intriguing. In addition to Triumph's ground-up frame and engine design (which we'll get to in a bit), it also sourced a number of high-spec components to add to the overall serious impression it wants to make. Brembo brakes, Galfer discs, Pro-Taper handlebar, and Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires are just some of what's included.

Engine

While Triumph gave us glimpses of what the engine looked and sounded like in its teaser video series leading up to the big reveal, no specs were available until now.

The new TF 250-X is powered by a four-stroke, dual overhead cam, 249.95cc single-cylinder engine. Bore and stroke are 78mm by 52.3mm, and the compression ratio is 14.4 to one. It uses Dell'Orto electronic fuel injection, and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. No official power or torque figures are given.

Chassis

The Triumph TF 250-X uses an aluminum spine frame design, along with an aluminum swingarm.

Suspension consists of a KYB 48mm coil spring fork up front offering 310mm (about 12.2 inches) of travel, along with full adjustability. In the rear, you'll find a KYB coil with 305mm (about 12.0 inches) of travel and compression and rebound adjustability.

Braking duties are performed by a Brembo twin 24mm piston front brake caliper and a 260mm Galfer front disc. In the rear, you'll find a Brembo single 26mm piston rear brake caliper and a 220mm Galfer rear disc.

The TF 250-X rides (and flies) on a 21-inch front and a 19-inch rear wheel, both wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires.

Dimensions

The Triumph TF 250-X has a 1,492mm (about 58.74 inch) wheelbase. Handlebar width is 836mm (about 32.9 inches). The height without mirrors is 1,270mm (about 50 inches). Rake and trail are 27.4 degrees and 116mm (about 4.6 inches).

Seat height is 960mm (about 37.8 inches). Fuel tank capacity is seven liters.

Wet weight is 229 pounds.

Price and Availability

In addition to revealing full details of the 2024 Triumph TF 250-X, the company also announced its plan to open around 300 new Triumph Motocross and Enduro centers across Europe, Australia, and the US by the end of 2024. It's not yet clear what affiliation (if any) these might have with existing Triumph dealerships.

Triumph offers its motorcycles worldwide, and says that the TF 250-X will be available from its dedicated motocross dealers beginning in Spring 2024. Orders for those bikes can be placed immediately, however.

In the US, the 2024 Triumph TF 250-X will start at an MSRP of $9,995. Naturally, a wide range of OEM accessories will also be available.