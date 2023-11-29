Triumph’s Oset Bikes Has Two New E-Dirtbikes For Young Riders

Introducing our little ones to the world of two wheels is easily one of the most exciting parts of being a motorcycle enthusiast. These days, kids have it easy as multiple manufacturers engineer and develop motorcycles specifically to help kids learn the ropes much more effectively. The newest of which comes from Oset Bikes, a UK-based electric dirtbike specialist that was recently acquired by Triumph.

Oset Bikes has unveiled a duo of electric off-road motorcycles that are all about versatility. The TXP-20 and TXP-24, with TXP standing for Trials, Xplore, and Play, can be configured to be both trials bikes and traditional-style enduro or trail bikes. The way they do this is with a swappable seat. The Trials seat is low, giving riders ample leg room to shift their weight around. Meanwhile, the Xplore seat is taller, akin to that of a traditional dirtbike saddle, ideal for longer rides when exploring the trails.

On the performance side of the equation, the 2024 TXP models make use of a newly developed electric brushless motor. According to Oset, the new motor delivers increased power and torque, with the TXP-20 dishing out 1,400 watts of power and the TXP-24 producing 1,600 watts. The bikes are powered by a lithium battery pack that provides up to four hours of runtime under normal conditions. Likewise, it takes just 90 minutes to charge them up to 90 percent – just enough time for a quick lunch break for the kiddos.

Being designed for kids, it goes without saying that the new Oset TXP range comes with security features such as parental controls when it comes to speed, power, and response. The bikes also get fully adjustable air suspension, allowing you to dial in precise suspension settings for your young riders. Oset says that the TXP-20 is meant for kids aged seven to 10 years, and has a weight limit of 132 pounds. Meanwhile, the TXP-24 is for pre-teens, and has a weight limit of 198.4 pounds.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Oset TXP-20 carries an MSRP of $3,995 USD. The TXP-24, meanwhile, is slightly pricier at $4,495 USD. The new kid-focused electric dirtbikes are expected to make their way to global dealerships at the start of 2024.