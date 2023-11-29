Insta360 Has Two New Action Cameras To Document Your Travels

Chances are that a good chunk of you have a trusty action camera you carry around with you as you ride. If you’re like me, it’s always mounted on your helmet, even if you’re not recording a particular ride. For the longest time, the action cam scene was dominated by the likes of GoPro, but now, Insta360 has emerged as a formidable, value-driven player.

Insta360’s unique approach and easy editing software are among the reasons for the brand’s rapid rise to fame. Capitalizing on today’s social media generation, it offers quick and easy editing that can quickly be uploaded to TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook with the tap of a button. That being said, if you’re eyeing to purchase a new action cam, don’t miss out on Insta360’s newest offerings, the Ace and Ace Pro.

The new Ace and Ace Pro are built atop the same foundations, but the Ace Pro takes things up a notch. Both cameras feature a rectangular body with a 2.4-inch flip-out touchscreen. Being action cameras, they need to be rugged and durable, so Insta360 says that they’re water resistant up to 10 meters, but an optional Dive Kit boosts this to 60 meters. They also make use of a nifty magnetic mounting system for accessories, so it should be easy for you to configure your camera of choice, even with gloves on.

When it comes to technology, the Ace Pro action camera has been developed in partnership with renowned camera manufacturer Leica, and features sensors from Leica with a 16-millimeter focal length. It’s in these sensors that the Ace and Ace Pro are differentiated, with the standard Ace sporting a ½-inch sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and the Ace Pro getting the Leica 1/1.3-inch sensor with f/2.6 aperture. The Ace shoots at 6K at 30 fps, while the Ace Pro boosts this to a cinematic 8K at 24 fps. They both support 4K at 120 fps.

Further enhancing the user experience is an AI processor that offers features such as AI Highlights, AI Wrap, and AI Selfie Stick Eraser. Other features include slow motion video capture, starlapse, timeshift, as well as multiple customizable features accessible via the settings menu. The Ace and Ace Pro can also capture static images with a 48-megapixel camera. There’s also gesture and voice control functionality for a more seamless experience.

The new Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro are also differentiated by their batteries. The standard Ace gets a 1,700mAh battery with 15W fast charging, while the Pro version gets a 1,650mAh battery with 30W fast charging. In terms of pricing, the Ace retails for $449.99 USD, and the Ace Pro is slightly more expensive at $546.99 USD. This price can easily climb as you add on accessories, all of which can be seen in Insta360’s official website.