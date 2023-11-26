The aftermarket German accessory maker has a full lineup of kits and accessories for the Honda XL750 Transalp. Touratech is going all-in with Honda’s middleweight adventure bike.
Honda’s adventure-tourer is expected to be Big Red’s premier long-distance off-roader in the lineup under the Africa Twin. While the Transalp has a bunch of accessories from the dealer, these Touratech bits might just sway you over to the aftermarket.
Equipped with Honda’s twin-cylinder 270-degree parallel twin, the Transalp is a jack of all trades when it comes to riding. Good for touring and long-distance, but also great for off-roading and dirt riding the parts that the German manufacturer is fielding seek to improve performance, and the capabilities of the bike.
Starting off with the luggage options, Touratech fields a selection of aluminum pannier systems for long journeys. All the options from the ZEGA line of the brand including the Mundo, Pro, and Evo product lines are available for the Transalp along with a top case. The rack system is made out of stainless steel and the top box features a quick-release system while the rack features a luggage plate for lashing soft bags onto.
Speaking of soft luggage, the Touratech Discovery2 soft luggage system fits the Honda Transalp perfectly and offers 50 liters of waterproof luggage volume plus two times 7.5 litres in the side bags. On top of that, there is also a tank bag that’s ready to be installed that comes in either seven or 10-liter sizes called the Touring Bag Midi. Finally, rear bags, pillion bags, the Rack Pack from the Extreme Edition, and the practical Ibarra handlebar bag round off the range of soft luggage.
Following the luggage, there are also protection bits that’ll make the Transalp ready to ride no matter where you go. The Expedition engine guards are designed to keep the bike from getting too roughed up on an off-road ride while the lower engine protectors keep the radiator and the lower crankcase as well. Defensa hand guards are also available for the Transalp, and these protection parts are backed by an aluminum bar that makes it strong and will serve as ample protection.
Finally, Touratech has a bunch of suspension upgrades for the Transalp which include a front and rear setup for either travel or “Extreme” off-road use. Touratech’s suspension products include an E1 type shock for the rear, and also a Level2 PDS “Travel” series rear spring and damper combo that’ll improve the Transalp’s performance. A reviewer noticed that the rear needed improvement, so this might help alleviate some of the bounciness. For more intense off-roading, the Extreme shock absorber comes with more adjustability and ride height adjustment.
Rounding out the suspension upgrades, Touratech also has a front Cartridge Kit Extreme that works in tandem with the Extreme rear suspension upgrade. The kit is designed through the rigors of rallying, and it is also available in special versions that can lower the Transalp’s ride height by up to 25 millimeters, or about an inch.
As for the product list, here are all the bits that you can expect from Touratech:
Few motorbikes embody the principle of the touring enduro as consistently as the Honda Transalp. The latest edition of the adventure bike feels just as comfortable on road tours as it does on adventurous long-distance journeys. With Touratech accessories, riders can unlock the full potential of their XL750 Transalp.
Balance is probably the attribute that best describes the concept of the Honda XL750 Transalp. Its 92 hp in-line twin offers characteristics that are not only good for touring, the Transalp also masters the sporty gait. And in Gravel Mode, the two-cylinder delivers controllable traction on loose ground. The Transalp's chassis is just as universally designed. Geometry and suspension elements convince with a good compromise between handling and stability, and the XL750 is just as much fun on brisk solo tours as it is on extended trips for two. An excellent basis for building the perfect adventure bike with Touratech components.
Aluminium pannier systems for the long journey
Based on the robust stainless steel rack, motorbike travellers can choose from a wide range of ZEGA aluminium pannier systems from the ZEGA Mundo, ZEGA Pro and ZEGA Evo product lines in various volumes. Additional storage space is provided by the ZEGA top case, which is attached to a stainless steel rack with a quick-release fastener. Even voluminous rack packs can be lashed to the luggage plate so that they are securely fastened to the road.
Soft luggage for everyday life and big adventures
Not only die-hard off-roaders swear by the advantages of soft luggage, urban riders and occasional travellers who don't want a rigid luggage system also turn to this universal solution. The Touratech Discovery2 soft luggage system fits the Honda Transalp perfectly and offers 50 litres of waterproof luggage volume plus two times 7.5 litres in the side bags.
The perfect complement is the tank bag Touring Midi, whose volume can be increased from 7 to 10 litres if required. Rear bags, pillion bags, the Rack Pack from the Extreme Edition and the practical Ibarra handlebar bag round off the range of soft luggage.
Protectors for the toughest demands
Effective protection for off-road riding is provided by Touratech protectors. The Expedition engine protector is a classic in the Touratech range that has been tried and tested thousands of times and has been carefully adapted for the 750 Transalp. The construction of folded and welded aluminium withstands even rough impacts.
The entire fairing, the tank and the radiator are effectively protected from damage by the crash bar made of stainless steel tubing. The one-piece protector also covers the lower part of the radiator, which is unprotected by almost all alternative products. In conjunction with the engine guard Expedition, the Transalp is fully prepared for the toughest off-road use.
The Defensa hand guards with their ultra-robust aluminium bar provide maximum protection for hands and handlebar fittings. The removable wind deflector noticeably increases riding comfort in cool and wet weather.
High-end suspension elements for the highest demands
The E1 type shock absorber already brings a noticeable improvement in the riding characteristics. Precise response, large reserves and a wide range of adjustment characterise this component, which is specially adapted to the Transalp.
The Touratech suspension shock absorber type Level2/PDS from the "Travel" series raises the suspension performance of the Transalp to a higher level. The emulsion damper with travel-dependent damping ensures consistent damping characteristics even under constant stress on dirt roads. A comfortable hydraulic spring preload is available for individual adjustment of the vehicle balance.
The Extreme shock absorber is recommended for the toughest applications. The dials for compression damping, which can be adjusted separately in the low and high-speed range, are easily accessible on the external reservoir. The ride height is conveniently regulated via the handwheel of the hydraulic spring preload.
The Cartridge Kit Extreme for upgrading the fork, which has been tried and tested in rallying, is characterised by the finest response and enormous absorption capacity at the same time.
Both the Cartridge Kit Extreme and the Level2/PDS and Extreme shock absorbers are available in special versions for lowering the Transalp by 25 millimetres.
Touratech Parts for the Honda XL750 Transalp (selection)
Product
item no.
Pannier rack, stainless steel
401-5555
ZEGA Mundo pannier system 31/31 l
401-6130 ff.
ZEGA Pro pannier system 31/31 l
401-5730 ff.
ZEGA Evo pannier system 31/31 l
401-6801 ff.
ZEGA Topcase rack, stainless steel
401-5455
Luggage plate
401-5450
Fairing crash bar
401-5160
Expedition engine guard
401-5135
Hand protectors DEFENSA Expedition, silver / black, set
401-5651
Hand protectors DEFENSA Expedition, black / black, set
401-5661
Soft luggage system Touratech Discovery2
055-1271
Tank bag Touring MIDI
055-2002
Rear bag Touring
055-2003
Tank bag Midi EXTREME Edition by Touratech Waterproof
055-1008
Pillion bag EXTREME Edition by Touratech Waterproof
055-1009
Rear bag+ EXTREME Edition by Touratech Waterproof
055-1006
Rack Pack EXTREME Edition by Touratech Waterproof
055-1002
Handlebar bag Ibarra Smart
055-1285
Touratech Suspension shock absorber E1
401-5860
Touratech shock absorber Travel, type Level2/PDS
401-5865
Touratech shock absorber Travel, type Level2/PDS, lowering 25 mm
401-5866
Touratech Suspension shock absorber Travel, type Extreme
401-5870
Touratech Suspension shock absorber Travel, type Extreme, lowering 25 mm
401-5871
Touratech Suspension Cartridge Kit Extreme
401-5875
Touratech Suspension Cartridge Kit Extreme, lowering 25 mm
401-5876
