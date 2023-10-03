Motorcycle sales in Europe – Germany in particular – have witnessed a significant uptick in 2023. Sales date from the country shows that the motorcycle market is on a five-year high, with 2023 proving to be the best year in terms of sales for multiple manufacturers. Recent model debuts in the market have surely driven up demand, and more and more people are buying motorcycles.

German motorcycling publication Motorrad cites data from the KBA which shows that 2023 has been a very strong year for the German motorcycle market. A total of 102,152 motorcycles have been newly registered from January to August, 2023, marking a 16-percent increase versus the same period in 2022. 2022 saw just 88,050 new registrations for the same period, while 2021, the year when things started going back to normal, saw 94,808 from January to August.

Naturally, there are some very high spirits among motorcycle manufacturers in the country. KTM, for instance, saw an impressive 27.9-percent increase in sales so far in 2023. BMW, meanwhile, continues to enjoy a lot of success, particularly with the R 1250 GS, as it still occupies the top spot when it comes to best selling models. A total of 670 new R 1250 GS bikes were sold in August 2023 alone. Given the launch of the all-new R 1300 GS, chances are that BMW's sales will soar even higher once the bike becomes available.

With all that being said, there's one brad in particular that has enjoyed quite a lot of success so far, and it's none other than Honda.

Honda has registered a whopping 80.3 percent sales growth in 2022, affording it the top spot in terms of market share for all motorcycles in the German market. The brand's success is highly attributed to the new 750cc models, namely the CB750 Hornet and the Honda Transalp XL750. Indeed, in terms of best-selling models for August 2023, the Hornet is second place with 385 units sold, and the Transalp sits in fifth, with 209 sold. In total, Honda sold an impressive 2,005 motorcycle in August 2023, with the CB650R and CBR650R being honorable mentions when it comes to driving sales.