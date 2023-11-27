BMW R 18 Owners, Check Out This Fancy Leather Strap For Your Smartphone

It goes without saying that riding a classic-inspired machine is, as the Gen Z say it, a total vibe. That said, with all the modern technology we depend on in our day-to-day lives, integrating them with the classic styling of, say, a BMW R 18, can be a total vibe-killer. Luckily, the moto industry is full of talented minds that do a great job of concealing these gadgets.

Let’s start with something as simple as a smartphone. Everyone has one, as it’s pretty much essential for pretty much everything we do. As it would turn out, it’s also a handy tool to have when riding, as you can stay connected to the world and access important apps like Google Maps or Spotify as you ride. While there are tons of phone mounts in the market, they just won’t cut it if you want to maintain that classic, barebones look. This is where products like this leather panel from Hornig come in handy.

Hornig is a rather popular aftermarket brand known for its handcrafted accessories and upgrades for a bunch of bikes. This simple yet effective (and expensive) leather panel straps on top of the BMW R 18’s fuel tank, and is essentially a phone mount for hipsters who think stuff like a Quad Lock are just too mainstream.

Hornig’s leather strap has a built-in smartphone pocket with a clear plastic cover allowing you to use your phone as a secondary display mounted on the tank. There seems to be ample room to fit even bigger smartphones, as Hornig says that the phone pocket has a width of 81mm (3.1 inches), a length of 195mm (7.7 inches), and a height of about 12mm (0.5 inches). The strap is offered in two colors consisting of black and brown, and very easily straps onto both ends of the bike’s tank.

As I mentioned earlier, the Hornig tank strap commands quite a premium. For 219.90 Euros, or about $240 USD, it’s definitely a hefty investment for a product of its type.