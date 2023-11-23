Zero Motorcycles UK Vying For Prestigious Maudes Trophy

Zero Motorcycles is considered by many as one of the pioneers in the electric mobility space. Established in a time when electric motorcycles were still very far from the mainstream, Zero Motorcycles was very much into e-mobility long before it was considered cool. These days, the brand shows no signs of slowing down.

At EICMA 2023, Zero rolled out a slew of updates to its models. This time around, the company has announced that it aims to run for the prestigious Maudes Trophy. The endurance ride is a rigorous 1,300-mile route that will test not only the dependability and performance of the motorcycles, but the resilience and grit of the riders piloting them. With a history spanning a century, the Maudes Trophy is awarded to motorcycle manufacturers who can complete the grueling route.

Electric vehicles aren’t usually associated with long-haul journeys, as they require frequent stops to charge, and aren’t exactly efficient when it comes to long distance traveling on the highway. That being said, Zero wants to push the envelope when it comes to EV capabilities, as it’s the first electric vehicle manufacturer to vie for the prestigious Maudes Trophy.

Here, the Zero DSR/X will be used, of which two bikes will be piloted by a total of six riders led by Craig Carey-Clinch of the National Motorcyclists Council. The route will cover Land’s End, Lowestoft, Edinburg, and Holyhead, and will conclude in Liverpool. Throughout the course of the journey, the endurance of both the bikes and the riders will be tested with two-hour stints in all sorts of weather conditions.

In the official press release of the Auto Cycle Union, Dale Robinson, Zero Motorcycles UK Country Manager stated, “When the opportunity presented itself to take on this challenge we couldn’t say no. It’s going to be really demanding on the riders, but they’re all very motivated to hopefully put their names into the history books. We’re really looking forward to showing what electric motorcycles can do and to break some of those stereotypes which still surround EVs. It feels really fitting that, 100 years after the trophy was first awarded, we make our own attempt with the new generation of fully electric motorcycles.”

Meanwhile, Matthey Wear, General Secretary of the ACU stated, “This very prestigious trophy has been awarded to many manufacturers and this exciting challenge with electric bikes brings a new and modern twist. The challenge also pushes the development of electric bikes and the impact this has environmentally in a new era of motorcycling. It is great that the National Motorcyclists Council is taking such an interest in this, and that Craig Carey-Clinch the Executive Director is one of the key riders in the challenge.”

Indeed, embarking on a journey like this, and on electric motorcycles at that, is no mean feat. A lot of UK-based partners have expressed support for Zero’s ambition to garner the Maudes Trophy, with big names like Lexham, Pirelly, and Moto Novo sponsoring the EV manufacturer’s run. The team is set to depart Land’s End next Wednesday, November 29, 2023, so let’s wish them luck as they try to set a milestone in the EV world.