Evoke To Electrify Long-Distance Touring With 370-Mile 6061-GT

Evoke Motorcycles has been around for quite some time now, and is known for its boutique, high-performance electric motorcycles. The Beijing-based company has operations in multiple countries around the world, and has recently announced its newest model, the 6061-GT, for the US market.

So, what makes the Evoke 6061-GT so special? Well, according to the brand, the 6061-GT features the biggest battery pack found in electric motorcycles of today: a massive 30-kilowatt-hour unit that promises in excess of 600 kilometers (370 miles) of range on a single charge. Even more interestingly, Evoke claims that the battery can be charged to 80 percent in just 30 minutes thanks to DC fast-charging technology. Thanks to this impressive range and fast-charging capabilities, Evoke could change the game when it comes to long-distance touring on electric motorcycles.

While the 6061-GT’s claimed range is indeed impressive, the same is true for its performance, as well. The bike is powered by a mid-mounted electric motor with a 90-kilowatt power output (equivalent to about 121 horsepower). It’s worth noting, however, that with electric motorcycles, this power is produced evenly across the rev range, translating in instantaneous response. According to Evoke, the 6061-GT has a top speed “over 230 kilometers per hour (143 miles per hour), and can rocket from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds.

When it comes to technology, the Evoke 6061-GT boasts the best the brand has to offer. The motor is housed within the company’s patented “Twin Plate Exo-Frame,” said to be constructed out of aerospace-grade aluminum sheets. The 2024 model features bodywork that conceals the frame and motor, while also being said to improve aerodynamics. Other tech features include a digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, regenerative braking, and adjustable suspension for improved comfort and cornering performance.

A visit to Evoke Motorcycle’s official website reveals that pre-orders for the new model are now open, with pricing set at a rather premium $24,995. Deliveries for the new model are expected to start in 2024. Now, as is the case with all products available for pre-order, there’s an inherent risk when paying for something that isn’t available yet, so it’s always a good idea to do a lot of research. If in doubt, don’t make a pre-order, and just wait for the product to officially launch.