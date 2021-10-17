More range for the Evoke Urban Series moving into the 2022 model year, which includes models like the Urban S and the Urban Classic.

The Evoke brand announced in a press release that it will be increasing the battery pack of its Urban series by 28 percent which will increase the advertised range to about 180 kilometers, or 110 miles on the highway, and 250 kilometers, or 155 miles in the city. Great news for those with a bit of range anxiety.

Evoke also claims that the effective city range is achieved when consuming about 35 to 40 Watt-hours per kilometer. On the highway, the series can go its 110-mile range with an average consumption of 55 watt-hours per kilometer.

Thanks to a new prismatic form factor, the 2022 Urban Series is able to house more kilowatts in its pack. As such, expect a 113.4-volt, 102 amp-hour lithium cell that can keep a 10.0-kilowatt-hours capacity.

To top it all off, pun intended, the model can be changed at any J1772 electric car charging station and can get back up to 80 percent of its battery in just 90 minutes.

As for battery cell safety, Evoke also felt the need to mention that its battery safety standards are on par with BMW and Jaguar. Temperature management is also handled by the brand’s Battery Management System (BMS), and the second version of its engine control unit (ECU). These two systems work together to regulate the battery’s charging, discharging, and temperature cycles.

“From existing customer feedback, we’ve listened to the request for more range, and [we] worked hard to deliver on that promise. The new pack allows our customers to commute back and forth, and now explore more of the [twists] and turns of the countryside without range anxiety,” says Evoke Motorcycles’ COO, Sebastian Chrobok.