Someone asked me what the best comparison for a Honda Motocompacto would be in 2023, and I had two answers, both of which are varying degrees of impractical.

On form alone, the Icoma Tatamel bike fits the bill—except, of course, it’s made by a small startup, and will therefore never be offered at anywhere near the scale that a company like Honda can achieve.

Scaling up, the Felo M One seems to be a more likely contender, even if the looks are more Motocompo than Motocompacto. Felo is a newer company, but it has a larger presence than Icoma, and is collaborating with the likes of large, established companies like Kymco. It’s also big enough to have its own MotoE team—but that comparison isn’t perfect, either.

No, truly, the most valid and reasonable comparison for a Honda Motocompacto in 2023 is probably the original Honda Motocompo from roughly 1981 through 1983. It’s probably the only comparison that most enthusiasts who care about either Honda foldable scoot want to know about, anyway. The guys at TFLBike were kind enough to give the people what they want on their YouTube channel. (Also, it helps that they actually own a Motocompo, which not everyone does.)

So, how does the new Motocompacto stack up to the Motocompo? As with many things, it all depends on what you’re looking for.

Pricewise, the Motocompacto is the clear winner. It’s under $1,000 new from your local Honda (car) or Acura dealer. In 2023, it is highly unlikely that you’ll find a legit Motocompo at that price. Since they’re seen as very collectible and desirable now, they frequently command prices north of $3K. (That’s equivalent to at least three Motocompactos for you and your friends to race around, fall down, and giggle on.)

Weight-wise, if you need to carry it, the Motocompacto is also still the clear winner. As TFLBike notes, you can pick up a Motocompacto with one hand and carry it around. You can’t do that with a Motocompo—at least, most people probably can’t.

Also, the Motocompacto’s handlebar situation folds into a position that makes it possible to wheel the whole thing around easily. It's kind of like zooming your upright, wheeled carry-on bag through the airport.

Power-wise, well—that's a different story. The Motocompacto has an optimistically advertised top speed of 15 miles per hour, with our reviewer getting up to around 12 miles per hour. Meanwhile, although the Motocompo isn’t going to set any speed records, it can do at least 25 mph. That makes it the more practical choice for little neighborhood streets, even if you aren’t going to hop on the highway with either of these.

There are quite a few more points of comparison covered in this video as well, so it’s definitely worth the 10-ish minutes it’ll take to watch it. Ultimately, you probably already know which one you’d rather have—and cost considerations are probably the least of your concerns.