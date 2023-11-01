On October 30, 2023, Ducati announced that it delivered a total of 47,867 motorcycles to riders worldwide in the first nine months of 2023. At the same time, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer noted that this number represents a 4 percent decrease from the 49,858 bikes delivered over the same period in 2022.

To put that into context, back in October 2022, Ducati referred to the report that 49,858 figure came from as its “best September ever.” It also noted that those sales represented a 21 percent increase over the same period in 2021. At the end of 2021, it referred to that entire year as the best in the company's entire history.

Coming back to the 2023 Q3 numbers, Ducati notes that sales in most markets have remained stable or even shown modest growth for the first nine months of 2023. Sales increased to 8,474 bikes in Italy, representing a two percent increase. In the US, sales also rose by two percent, with 6,704 bikes sold. In Ducati’s third-largest market, Germany, it saw growth of one percent—selling 5,764 motorcycles.

In China, which is Ducati’s sixth biggest market as of Q3 2023, Ducati saw 2,201 motorcycles delivered—which is down a full 46 percent over the same period in 2022.

“Due to a complex market situation, we are currently experiencing a drop in sales in China, a country where Ducati is much loved and where we have a wonderful community of enthusiasts. We have already developed a comprehensive action plan that takes into account the specific situation and we'll keep monitoring closely the market, with the goal of bringing it back to its results of the past,” Ducati VP of global sales and after sales Francesco Milicia said in a statement.

What are Ducati’s best-selling bikes for the first nine months of 2023?

So far, all variants of the Ducati Multistrada V4 came in at number one, with a total of 8,680 bikes sold worldwide. The Panigale V4 and Diavel V4 have also proved to be quite popular as well. Ducati also notes that the Monster 30th Anniversario limited edition, of which only 500 will ever be made, is officially sold out.

In the meantime, Ducati is looking forward to showing off all its latest bikes to fans worldwide at EICMA 2023, which will be held in Milan, Italy from November 7 through November 12, 2023.