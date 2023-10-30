In October 2023, REV’IT! added two new pieces to its women’s motorcycle gear collection. The new Lamina GTX Ladies jacket and pants are a “female-specific, high-end, all-season, adventure travel outfit with laminated GORE-TEX.”

According to the firm, it took several women’s opinions and lived experiences into account when designing the Lamina GTX line. This includes women in its own Design and Research and Development departments, as well as several of its brand ambassadors, who are women. This process is why the company says that this suit was “designed by dialogue.”

Both the jacket and the pants are designed to be all-season pieces of gear, offering both ventilation and 100 percent waterproof qualities in two distinct pieces of clothing. They come with both short and long attachment zippers, so you can also connect the jacket and pants together as you prefer.

Gallery: REV'IT! Lamina GTX Ladies Jacket and Pants

15 Photos

The REV’IT! Lamina GTX Ladies jacket features a shell made from two-layered Gore-Tex laminate fabric to protect you from rain yet remain breathable. Both 200 denier and 400 denier Gore-Tex fabric is used in its construction, as well as neoprene.

Armor in this jacket is Seeflex CE level two, which is comfortable yet provides strong protection in the event of an off. You’ll find Seeflex CE level two protection at the shoulders, elbows, and also a Seesoft Air CE Level two back protector.

Ventilation is available throughout the jacket. You’ll find zippers on the upper arms, as well as the back so you can flow air through as you ride. There’s also a handy ventilation panel behind the zipper on the front, so you can get air without compromising safety. At the same time, you’ll also find a TIZIP waterproof front zipper—because ventilation is only good when you want it, not when it’s letting water in.

Reflectivity is also an important part of the Lamina GTX Ladies jacket, with reflection logos and panels located on both the back and the front for good visibility.

The REV’IT! Lamina GTX Ladies pants also feature a shell of 100 percent laminated Gore-Tex (both 2L and 3L as needed) and have ventilation zippers located on the upper legs. There’s a grip panel on the seat to keep you planted in the saddle until you choose to move. Seeflex CE Level two knee protectors come standard, as does Seesmart CE level one hip protection.

Both the jacket and the pants come with tons of adjustability to fit different shapes and sizes of women. The jacket has adjustable elbow protection, an adjustable drawcord at the collar and the hem, an adjustable straps at the lower arm and the waist, and an adjustment tab at the cuffs. The pants have an adjustable waist belt and an adjustment tab located at the ankle.

Do you like pockets? The Lamina GTX Jacket has a sleeve pocket, a slit pocket on the back, a slit pocket at the chest, and two more slit pockets at the waist. The pants also have front pockets.

The REV’IT! Lamina GTX Ladies jacket is available in two colorways: Blue/Blue or Grey/Black. Sizes range from 36 to 46. The pants come in just one choice: Black/Anthracite, and sizes range from 36 to 46, with your choice of Short, Standard, or Long leg lengths (thank goodness).

Prices vary by region, and REV’IT! sells its gear all over the world. In the US, the Lamina GTX jacket retails for $679.99. The Lamina GTX pants retail for $499.99.