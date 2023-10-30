MV Agusta is best known for its high performance motorcycles that blend cutting edge technology and head-turning style. In recent months, the Italian company has made headlines thanks in part to a partnership with KTM that has seen the Austrian company take over MV’s sales and distribution in multiple markets.

Indeed, recent developments have revealed that KTM does intend to acquire a majority stake in the company, although we’ve yet to see any new models in collaboration with the two companies just yet. That being said, KTM has previously made it clear that it intends to preserve MV Agusta’s unique brand identity, while at the same time improving its market presence and distribution in key markets. Of course, when it comes to promoting brand visibility, there are few better ways to do so than by participating in the world’s biggest motorcycle trade expo, EICMA — something that MV Agusta has just confirmed.

That’s right, from November 7 to 12, 2023, MV Agusta will be showcasing the latest and greatest of its technology at EICMA 2023. According to MV Agusta’s official statement, “November 2023 will mark a grand return for the Schiranna brand, with an impressive roster of stunning models, projects and initiatives that will delight fans and owners from across the world.” So, what exactly can we expect to see from the Italian company this November? Well, for starters, the company recently announced returning models for the 2024 model-year such as the Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata, as well as the Brutale 1000 RR.

On top of that, MV Agusta is also anticipated to reveal the hyped up 9.5 project in its final form, a motorcycle that was almost entirely axed, and was previously referred to as the “Lucky Explorer.” A lot of rumors and speculation have been circulating about the fate of the so-called “9.5 Project,” but if the initial plans are to be believed, chances are we’ll be having a Ducati DesertX-rivaling adventure machine with a focus on off-road capability.

Apart, of course, from new and returning models, MV Agusta’s participation in EICMA 2023 will mark the brand’s first time joining the expo with its new partner, Pierer Mobiity AG. It goes without saying that the KTM parent company will have a huge influence on the future of MV Agusta, so we can expect quite a lot of activity from the Italian brand in the months and years to come.

“Thanks to the collaboration with Pierer Mobility AG, Europe’s largest motorcycle producer, as a new, solid partner in our venture, we have grown stronger and expanded our operational capabilities. The road ahead is the most exciting we could dream of. MV Agusta, with its iconic models all produced in Italy, will continue to draw the undivided attention of public and critics. No doubt that once again, Motorcycle Art will be the talk of the show,” said Timur Sardarov, the CEO of MV Agusta.