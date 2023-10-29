Shoei Goes Retro With New Glamster MM93 Collection Classic

Shoei is one of the most respected helmet brands in the world, and has a wide array of helmets covering all the bases of motorcycling. Its helmets are indeed the go-to of some of the best racers in the world, such as Marc Marquez, who even launched his own MM93 Collection of helmets in partnership with the brand.

That said, classic aficionados are in for a treat, as Shoei has just unveiled the Glamster MM93 Collection Classic, set to hit the road in January 2024. The new MM93 edition Glamster provides riders with a very unique aesthetic, as it blends the retro styling of the Glamster with the race-derived livery of the MM93 Collection. To tie everything in more closely to the helmet’s vintage appeal, the color theme revolves around gray and black elements with a dash of red for a sporty touch. According to Shoei, the design is meant to complement a wide selection of retro and retro-inspired motorcycles.

The Glamster has been a part of Shoei’s helmet lineup for quite some time now, and is part of the Neo Classic series. It first made its debut in Europe back in 2020, and has fast become a favorite in the neo-retro segment. It’s easily recognizable with its classic-shaped shell, slim chin bar, and slender air intakes on the front and top. The CPB-1V visor is easily adjustable thanks to its mechanism, and is compatible with a Pinlock anti-fog visor, making it suitable for riding in all types of weather.

On the safety side of the equation, the Glamster doesn’t skimp on technology. Just like the other helmets in Shoei’s lineup, the Glamster is constructed with Shoei’s AIM, or Advanced Integrated Matrix, prioritizing impact absorption and dissipation. In Japan, the Glamster conforms with the latest JIS safety standards, and it goes without saying that when the new version is released in Europe and other markets, it’ll be compliant with the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the new Glamster MM93 Collection Classic is expected to be sold in Japan starting January 2024. Expect the helmet to make its way to other markets shortly thereafter. It’ll be offered in sizes ranging from S to XXL, and come in one gray, black, and red motif. In the box, the helmet includes a cloth bag, sticker, Pinlock visor, chin curtain, silicon oil, and a pin for the Pinlock visor. It’ll carry a retail price of 61,600 yen, or about $411.