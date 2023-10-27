New Dainese Funes Gore-Tex Gloves Are Here To Keep Your Hands Dry

With colder and wetter weather already making its presence felt in the majority of the northern hemisphere, it’s always a good idea to be geared up in thermal wear to keep the cold at bay. Lots of riders are starting to put their bikes into storage in time for the cold season, however, if you’re not one of them, then chances are you’re looking to restock on thermal riding gear.

Dainese, one of the most popular brands when it comes to gear, has just introduced its newest pair of gloves called the Funes. These gloves are equipped with the necessary tech to keep your hands warm and safe in the cold, while at the same time remaining lightweight and comfortable. The gloves are primarily made out of a stretchable textile fabric, and feature goat leather inserts for added durability. Meanwhile, beneath the surface, the gloves get a Gore-Tex membrane for waterproofing and PrimaLoft Gold padding for extra comfort and protection.

On the technology side of the equation, the Dainese Funes feature an abrasion-resistant synthetic suede insert on the palm, as well as a Pro-Hand slider on the outside of the palm. There’s also a Pro-Tek protective shell on the knuckles, and a long cuff with a double-Velcro tightening system that can be tucked underneath the sleeve of your jacket. Thanks to all these features, the Dainese Funes gloves are PPE level 1 certified according to the EN13594 safety standard.

The Dainese Funes gloves are equipped with other features that are meant to improve convenience. For instance, it gets a Smart Touch insert on the index finger for compatibility with smartphones and other touch screen devices. There are also comfort gussets on the fingers and back of the hand to enhance range of motion – essential especially in colder weather.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Dainese Funes Gore-Tex gloves are offered in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, and come in only one black colorway. According to Dainese’s official website, they carry a retail price of $199.95.