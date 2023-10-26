Tackle The Worst Of Weather With SW-Motech’s New And Improved Drybags

SW-Motech has proven itself as a staple in the aftermarket scene. Thanks to its wide selection of accessories and upgrades, the German brand covers all the bases of motorcycling, providing protective accessories for naked and sportbikes, crash guards for tourers and ADVs, and of course, a large assortment of luggage options.

Speaking of luggage, SW-Motech has just released its newest drybag specifically tailored to keep your belongings dry. They’ve done this in a particularly timely manner, too, as fall has well and truly made its presence felt in many parts of the northern hemisphere. SW-Motech’s new drybag range comes in a selection of sizes, and combines the company’s decades of experience to provide a reliable, stylish, and convenient luggage option for all types of riders.

SW-Motech says that its new drybags make use of improved materials that are more durable and flexible. The bigger models come with carry handles for easy transport off the bike, as well as a buckle and strap configuration for easy stacking, making for a modular luggage solution. The bags can also be fitted with a shoulder strap for convenient off-bike use when traveling or exploring your destination on foot.

Functionally speaking, the bags come with MOLLE panels allowing you to easily organize your quick-access stuff. Furthermore, the seams of the drybags have been welded to ensure that no water whatsoever can enter the bags, no matter how bad the weather gets. There’s even an exterior waterproof pocket for smaller items, too. Last but not least, SW-Motech’s new drybags have been given a sleeker shape and a darker colorway to make them stealthier and tie in more closely to the brand’s latest designs.

In total there are six models to choose from with the largest Drybag 700 capable of storing up to 70 liters of stuff. It’s obviously the most expensive of the lot, retailing for $219.95. Up next, the Drybag 600 is slightly smaller with 60 liters of storage, retailing for $169.95. For smaller bikes or shorter trips, the Drybag 350 provides 35 liters of storage for a price of $134.95, and the even smaller Drybag 260 provides 26 liters and retails for $109.95. The two smallest offerings are the Drybag 180 and 80, offering 18 and 8 liters of storage, and priced at $94.95 and $99.95, respectively.