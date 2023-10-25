India’s Tork Kratos R Electric Motorcycle Gets Eco+ Mode For Extra Range

India’s roads are dominated by small-displacement scooters and motorcycles with practicality and affordability in mind. When electric motorcycles eventually take over, chances are this will remain the same, except that the internal combustion engines will have been replaced by compact electric motors. Indeed, we’re seeing this beginning to unfold with the popularity of electric models like the Ola S1 and Ather 450X.

From an enthusiast’s perspective, it’s always refreshing to see new models that focus on a sportier, performance-oriented riding experience. Such is the case with India’s Tork Motors, and its popular Kratos R electric motorcycle. While it is technically a low-power electric motorcycle (it has a power output similar to a 150cc motorbike), it does break the mold of a standard scooter, taking the form of a sporty naked motorcycle. That being said, Tork Motors is continuously working on improving its products, and has recently rolled out an update to the Kratos R.

Owners of the Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle can now get more range thanks to the addition of an Eco+ mode. According to the manufacturer, Eco+ mode optimizes performance to maximize range, and boosts the bike’s single-charge range to a claimed 150 kilometers, or about 93 miles. It’s worth noting that the Eco+ mode will come as standard on new Kratos R models, with existing owners having the option to get a software update, too.

The new Eco+ mode is all about saving precious battery juice, and so top speed is limited to just 35 kilometers per hour (about 22 miles per hour). It’s by far the slowest of the modes offered, but should prove useful when navigating dense traffic or cruising through crowded residential areas. The Kratos R does, however, have three other modes consisting of Eco, City, and Sport, with Sport mode offering a top speed of 105 kilometers per hour (65 miles per hour).

The electric motorcycle is powered by a 4-kilowatt-hour battery pack that supplies juice to a 4.5-kilowatt electric motor. Said motor has a peak output of 9 kilowatts, which roughly equates to 12 horsepower – similar levels of performance as a 125cc to 150cc gas-powered machine. However, it’s important to note that electric motorcycles have the benefit of instantaneous throttle response, and produce max power all across the rev range, so expect the Kratos to feel much zippier than your standard 125cc two-wheeler. The bike can be charged up via a home outlet in about six to seven hours.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Tork Kratos R is available only in India, for now, and carries a retail price of Rs 167,499, translating to about $2,000 USD.