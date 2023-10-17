BMW Motorrad, one of the most prominent European motorcycle manufacturers, has been enjoying steady growth in the Asian market, particularly in India. In the first nine months of 2023, BMW Motorrad sold a total of 6,778 two-wheelers, marking a robust 26-percent increase versus the same period in 2022.

To put that into perspective, as of October, 2023, BMW Motorrad India has already amassed 93 percent of its total sales for the entire year of 2022. With that being said, there’s really no surprise that the brand’s best-selling model was the G 310 series. The G 310 model lineup, consisting of the R naked bike, RR supersport, and GS adventure bike, are co-developed and manufactured by TVS Motor Company, yet another prominent player in India’s motorcycle industry.

In the first half of 2023, BMW Motorrad managed to sell a respectable 4,667 motorcycles, 50-percent more than the same period in 2022, thereby setting a new sales record for the company. Furthermore, in July to September, BMW flipped an additional 2,111 two-wheelers, bringing the total to 6,778 motorcycles sold in the Indian market as of September, 2023. Interestingly, BMW Motorrad India rolled out the 150,000th G 310 motorcycle on October 6, 2023, marking 10 years of partnership with TVS Motor Company.

As mentioned earlier, there’s no surprise that BMW’s G 310 range is the most popular in India, as these bikes are the most affordable and practical when looked at in the Indian context. However, it’s also worth noting that the premium segment has also enjoyed quite a bit of growth. More specifically, BMW’s CBU (completely built-up) units enjoyed a 36-percent year-on-year growth, with the BMW GS series of motorcycles in particular gaining a lot of popularity.

High-end, performance-oriented motorcycles like the BMW S 1000 RR, M 1000 RR, and M 1000 R have also recently been introduced to the Indian market, with the hopes of attracting affluent enthusiasts.

In total, BMW Motorrad India contributed 4.11 percent to BMW Motorrad’s global sales of 164,908 units from January to September, 2023. This shows the potential of the Indian market, not only in the entry-level segment, but in the premium market, too. As 2023 trundles along, it’s expected that BMW Motorrad India will finally cross the 10,000 units sold mark.