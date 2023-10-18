Approaching the tail end of the 2023 MotoGP season, it’s already clear to see that Ducat has been on top of its game for both its factory and satellite teams. In fact, even with five race weekends still left on the calendar, Ducati has already claimed the 2023 constructors’ title, scoring more than 500 points so far.

The race that sealed the win for Ducati was the Indonesian GP at the iconic Mandalika circuit. The race concluded with a spectacular first place finish for Ducati Factory racer Pecco Bagnaia. Also in the top ten were Fabio Di Giannantonio in fourth, Marco Bezzecchi in fifth, and Enea Bastianini in eighth place, securing a solid finish for Ducati.

Ducati’s constructors’ title for the 2023 season marks the brand’s fourth consecutive manufacturers’ title, with the Italian powerhouse regaining the spotlight back in 2020. A lot of research and development has gone into the Ducati Desmosedici GP, and in fact, it’s touted as the best bike in the paddock. Needless to say, the number speak for themselves, and it looks like Ducati has been hitting the nail on the head when it comes to its bikes, as well as, of course, the racers it recruits to pilot them.

Since the start of the season, Ducati has managed to win all but three races, with Alex Rins taking the win for LCR Honda at COTA, as well as Aleix Espargaro winning for Aprilia in the British and Catalunya GPs. In total Ducati has racked up 527 points so far, nearly twice that of KTM, who currently sits in second place with 283 points.

As mentioned earlier, there are still five races left in the 2023 calendar, with the Australian GP at the Phillip Island circuit set to take place this weekend. It will then be followed by a series of Asian races in Thailand, Malaysia, and Qatar, before ultimately concluding in Valencia, on the weekend of November 26, 2023.

With the constructors’ championship out of the way, the World Championship title is still very much up for grabs. At present, we have a one-two-three standing for Ducati, with Pecco Bagnaia in first place with a total of 346 points so far. In second place is Jorge Martin with 328 points, and impressively, Marco Bezzecchi has managed to hold his third place position with 283 points. Bezzecchi decided to race last weekend in Indonesia, despite just undergoing collarbone surgery a few days prior.