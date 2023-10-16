At the end of September 2023, BMW Motorrad finally unveiled the long-awaited 2024 R 1300 GS. Since it’s the brand’s flagship machine, embarking on such an update was likely more of an undertaking than those of us on the outside of the process could ever fully know. So far, opinions have been mixed, but that was probably always going to be the case with such big changes to what GS fans had grown accustomed to.

Still, regardless of your feelings on the redesign, there’s one thing that anyone interested in a GS can probably agree on, and it’s that this bike needs a solid luggage system. It is, after all, an adventure touring bike—and it’s very hard to tour without someplace to stash all your stuff.

That’s why BMW Motorrad just announced a new Vario luggage system especially designed to fit the 2024 BMW R 1300 GS. It consists of two hard side cases to slot onto either side of the bike, along with a top case. They’re made of anodized aluminum and black plastic and have been styled to work with the aesthetic of the new R 1300 GS design.

Gallery: 2024 BMW R 1300 GS - Vario Luggage

15 Photos

Notably, all three cases are now electrified. All three cases have integrated lighting, so riders and passengers can see what they’re doing when they go to place items in or remove items from any of the Vario cases. Additionally, both the left Vario side case and the top case have USB-A charging ports, so you can stick your electronics inside the cases and charge them on the go.

The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS uses keyless entry, and the same electronic key fob can be used to open your Vario cases, as well. As a backup measure, BMW is also providing mechanical keys with the Vario side cases—so riders know that they can always access their belongings, even if the key fob is misplaced.

Vario Volume Adjustability

All three Vario cases for the 2024 BMW R 1300 GS also come with a handwheel to adjust storage volume. As standard, the side cases hold 49 liters while the top case holds 28 liters. By using the volume adjusters, the side cases can hold approximately 54.5 liters and the top case can hold 36 liters at maximum volume.

But Wait, There’s More

BMW knows that owners like to carry lots of stuff with them on occasion, and also that maybe some of it isn’t going to fit in your luggage. That’s OK, because the new Vario cases for the R 1300 GS allows riders to attach additional luggage both to the side cases and to the top case.

Using just the Vario cases, maximum load is 10 kilograms (about 22 pounds) per side, and 6 kg (13.2 pounds) in the top box. That’s a total of 26 kg (about 57 lbs). However, you can also lash an additional one kg (2.2 pounds) to each Vario side case, as well as two kg (about 4.4 pounds) to the top case.

BMW also sells additional Vario inner bags to help riders better organize their items inside their luggage. Although BMW offers various luggage (including other items in the Vario series) for other BMW Motorrad bikes, this specific set is only made for use with the 2024 BMW R 1300 GS, and is not made to fit other models.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing and availabiility information have yet to be released. As with all manufacturers that offer their bikes and accessories in multiple markets around the world, your best bet for the most accurate information is to reach out to your local authorized BMW Motorrad dealer with any questions you may have.