BMW and India’s TVS Motor Company have a long history that traces its roots to the G 310 range of entry-level motorcycles. Categorized as entry-level in the US and European markets, the G 310 range of bikes, consisting of the R, GS, and most recently, the RR, are considered machines to upgrade to in the Asian market. With that being said, BMW and TVS are continuing their partnership in the world of electric motorcycles.

I’m talking about none other than the BMW CE 02, a compact, low-power electric motorcycle designed primarily for urban mobility. The new electric scooter, co-developed by TVS Motor Company, has officially entered production in India, being produced in TVS’ Hosur manufacturing facility near Chennai. Although the bike has yet to be made available in the Indian market, it will first be exported to other markets where the model has been announced. For example, in the US, it’s set for release at a retail price starting at $7,599.

Technologically speaking, the BMW CE 02 is powered by an electric motor with a maximum output of 11 kilowatts, or about 15 horsepower. It pumps out a respectable 55 Newton-meters (44 pound-feet) of torque, though chances are it’ll feel much punchier than this, as it’s making continuous power all throughout the rev range. BMW has fitted the electric model with a 2-kilowatt-hour battery pack good for a claimed 56 miles of range per charge.

On the feature front, the CE 02 boasts ride modes, LED lights, and a handy USB charging port for on-the-go convenience. Furthermore, the bike gets a keyless ignition system, a 3.5-inch full-color TFT display, ABS as standard, and a nifty reverse gear to make parking in tight spaces just a little bit more convenient. The CE 02 rolls on 14-inch wheels shod in tires measuring 120/80 and 150/70 at the front and rear respectively. Meanwhile, suspension hardware consists of inverted forks and an adjustable monoshock connected to a single-sided swingarm at the rear.

Once launched, the CE 02 is expected to have a selection of optional accessories such as a comfort saddle, luggage sets, and a windscreen. Specific to the Indian market, pricing and availability has yet to be confirmed, although it’s expected to be introduced in limited quantities by 2024. For reference, it starts at $7,599 in the US market, so we could probably expect it to be much more affordable in India, given the fact that it’s being manufactured there.